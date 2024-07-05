Russia continues to hide its submarines in Novorossiysk due to AFU strikes
Russia continues to hide its submarines in Novorossiysk due to AFU strikes

Russia continues to hide its submarines in Novorossiysk due to AFU strikes
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Russian Federation has learned how to refuel submarines with cruise missiles. Currently, zagruzka is taking place in Novorossiysk.

  • The Russian Federation has learned how to refuel submarines with cruise missiles in Novorossiysk.
  • Ukraine can use Neptune missiles to attack Russian targets in the Sea of Azov.
  • Analysis of the infrastructure indicates the possibility of loading missiles in the Sea of Azov.
  • Some Russian ships can be diverted from the Sea of Azov to the Caspian or Baltic through the river network.
  • The presence of submarine bases in Novorossiysk poses a threat to Ukraine.

The Russians began loading submarines with missiles in Novorossiysk

The country, which calls itself a "superpower", could not drive a crane to load missiles for half a year. The main problem in the breakdown of logistics was not in storage, but in use (rocket — ed.), Pletenchuk explained.

The spokesman also added that the last few attacks were carried out precisely at the expense of submarines, which are constantly based in Novorossiysk.

How can Ukraine hit Russian ships in the Sea of Azov?

Katkov added that Ukraine can hit targets at such distances with self-made Neptune missiles.

It seems to me that nothing is impossible. But, again, they launched, but where will they be charged. I am not sure that there is an infrastructure for loading missiles in the Sea of Azov, — the analyst notes.

He also reminded that the Sea of Azov is connected by a river network with the Caspian and Baltic seas, so some Russian ships can be diverted there.

