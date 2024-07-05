Russia continues to hide its submarines in Novorossiysk due to AFU strikes

The Russian Federation has learned how to refuel submarines with cruise missiles. Currently, zagruzka is taking place in Novorossiysk.

The Russians began loading submarines with missiles in Novorossiysk

The country, which calls itself a "superpower", could not drive a crane to load missiles for half a year. The main problem in the breakdown of logistics was not in storage, but in use (rocket — ed.), Pletenchuk explained.

The spokesman also added that the last few attacks were carried out precisely at the expense of submarines, which are constantly based in Novorossiysk.

How can Ukraine hit Russian ships in the Sea of Azov?

Katkov added that Ukraine can hit targets at such distances with self-made Neptune missiles.

It seems to me that nothing is impossible. But, again, they launched, but where will they be charged. I am not sure that there is an infrastructure for loading missiles in the Sea of Azov, — the analyst notes.