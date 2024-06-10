Russia engages submarines to patrol Black Sea, AFU speaker says

After the defeat of several dozen Russian ships by the Ukrainian Defenсe Forces, the Russian Federation began to involve submarines in patrolling the Black Sea.
Russia patrols the Black Sea with submarines
This happened due to the active attacks of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.
The head of the Strategic Communications Center (SCC) of the Southern Defence Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, announced the Russian Navy's change in tactics on the national newscast.
At the same time, according to Pletenchuk, the Russians have decided that it is safer in the Sea of Azov and are now trying to organize a training process for their ships there.
These ships made the transition from the base point to Novorossiysk.
To protect their ships in the Sea of Azov from Ukrainian drones, the Russians are building structures in the form of barges and background barriers, Pletenchuk said.
It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian fleet has lost 56 warships, including large amphibious ships "Moskva", "Minsk", "Yamal" and others.
What is known about the attack on the Russian ship in the Sea of Azov
One of the Russian ships was probably attacked in the Sea of Azov on June 9.
According to Crimean Wind, on June 8, around 16:00, several vessels of a "non-civilian type" were spotted on a raid from the shore between Berdyansk and Primorsk (the first point on the map, ed.).
