The US is finalizing a plan to lift restrictions on strikes by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

The White House is finalizing a plan to ease some restrictions on the U.S. military's use of American weapons for strikes on Russian territory.
Points of attention
What is known about the US plan to allow the Armed Forces to attack the Russian Federation
As the publication reports with reference to sources, the negotiations were conducted in close cooperation with a small group of officials in the White House.
The details of the plan are still being discussed, but officials in Washington, London and Ukraine have discussed in recent days expanding the zones on Russian territory where Ukraine can strike with US- and British-made weapons.
Measures to prevent additional attacks from Russia were also discussed, in particular, the possibility of granting Ukraine permission to use British long-range missiles that contain American components.
In June, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US may consider expanding the zones in which it is allowed to strike with Ukrainian weapons.
Discussions have intensified in recent days amid the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.
The USA can still give the long-awaited permission to Ukraine
It is important to understand that the head of American diplomacy made such a statement after announcing at a press conference in London that Iran had provided Moscow with short-range missiles.
In addition, Anthony Blinken publicly warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "may well use them within weeks in Ukraine."
The head of the State Department emphasized that official Washington made sure that Ukraine had "everything necessary and in time to be effective in repelling Russian aggression" from the moment of the Russian invasion in February 2022.
According to him, the US is also forced to take into account other factors, for example, whether the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to use "sophisticated systems" provided by Western allies, and whether they will be able to maintain them.
Thus, Blinken voiced another clear demand for Ukraine:
