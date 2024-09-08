The OP called on partners to allow strikes on Russian warehouses after the transfer of missiles by Iran

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President's Office, said that the partners should allow Ukraine to destroy missile depots in the Russian Federation. In particular, we are talking about missiles that Iran could transfer to the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The head of the President's Office called to allow Ukraine to strike missile depots in the Russian Federation after the transfer of missiles from Iran.
- The destruction of missile depots in Russia is an important measure to protect Ukraine from the terrorist threat.
- Democracies must respond to the terror of autocracies, so the response to the transfer of Russian missiles must be effective and decisive.
- Iran's cooperation with Russia in the supply of missiles and military equipment may lead to further sanctions and an aggravation of the geopolitical situation.
Ukraine should be allowed to strike Russian warehouses with alleged Iranian missiles
Andriy Yermak emphasized that the country that helps terrorist organizations and terrorist states with weapons should be punished.
That is why he called on the allies to allow Ukraine to use the provided weapons to destroy missile depots in Russia.
The head of the President's Office believes that democracies must respond to the terror of autocracies. He added that strikes against terrorist Russia are defense of Ukraine, and defense is not an escalation of war.
What is known about Iran's transfer of missiles to the Russian Federation
Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, commenting on the reports of the Western media about the sending of ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Tehran is forced to conduct barter with Russia "to meet our needs, in particular the import of soybeans and wheat."
When asked whether sending ballistic missiles to Russia could lead to further sanctions against Iran, the Iranian lawmaker replied that "it cannot be worse than now."
In addition, the deputy compared Iran's cooperation with the Russian Federation with the help of NATO countries to Ukraine. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Iran again denies the supply of missiles to Russia.
We will remind you that Russia has already received Iranian drones, which it used in Ukraine. The aggressor country is also using ammunition and missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine.
In March 2024, the leaders of the G7 warned that they would introduce agreed sanctions against Iran if it transferred its missiles.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-