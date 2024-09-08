An Iranian deputy confirmed sending a batch of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation

A member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian Parliament, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, admitted that Iranian ballistic missiles were sent to Russia. The occupiers use these rockets to attack Ukraine.

An Iranian deputy talked about the transfer of missiles to Russia

Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, commenting on the reports of the Western media about the sending of ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Tehran is forced to conduct barter with Russia "to meet our needs, in particular the import of soybeans and wheat."

Part of the barter involves the sending of missiles, and the other part involves the sending of military drones to Russia, the Iranian deputy added.

When asked whether sending ballistic missiles to Russia could lead to further sanctions against Iran, the Iranian lawmaker replied that "it cannot be worse than now."

We give missiles to Hezbollah, Hamas and Hashd al-Shaabi (Shiite militia in Iraq. - Ed.), so why not give them to Russia? - said Ahmad Bakhshaish Ardestani.

In addition, the deputy compared Iran's cooperation with the Russian Federation with the help of NATO countries to Ukraine. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Iran again denies the supply of missiles to Russia.

Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran

A US representative confirmed that the missiles were "finally delivered" from Iran to Russia. This is short-range ballistics.

The move comes as Russia has stepped up its missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, killing dozens of civilians in recent days. Washington has briefed allies on Iran's moves over the past few days, European officials said.

There was no immediate comment from Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York or the Russian embassy in Washington.

Russia has already received Iranian drones, which it used in Ukraine. The aggressor country is also using ammunition and missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine.

The missile supply could also have implications for Iran's new government's hopes of reducing tensions with the West. The new president of the country Masoud Pezeshkian said that he hopes to improve the domestic economy by achieving the lifting of sanctions from Europe and the United States