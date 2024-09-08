An Iranian deputy confirmed sending a batch of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation

A member of the Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Iranian Parliament, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, admitted that Iranian ballistic missiles were sent to Russia. The occupiers use these rockets to attack Ukraine.
An Iranian deputy talked about the transfer of missiles to Russia
Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, commenting on the reports of the Western media about the sending of ballistic missiles to Russia, said that Tehran is forced to conduct barter with Russia "to meet our needs, in particular the import of soybeans and wheat."
When asked whether sending ballistic missiles to Russia could lead to further sanctions against Iran, the Iranian lawmaker replied that "it cannot be worse than now."
In addition, the deputy compared Iran's cooperation with the Russian Federation with the help of NATO countries to Ukraine. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of Iran again denies the supply of missiles to Russia.
Russia received a batch of ballistic missiles from Iran
A US representative confirmed that the missiles were "finally delivered" from Iran to Russia. This is short-range ballistics.
There was no immediate comment from Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York or the Russian embassy in Washington.
Russia has already received Iranian drones, which it used in Ukraine. The aggressor country is also using ammunition and missiles from North Korea to strike Ukraine.
The missile supply could also have implications for Iran's new government's hopes of reducing tensions with the West. The new president of the country Masoud Pezeshkian said that he hopes to improve the domestic economy by achieving the lifting of sanctions from Europe and the United States
In March 2024, the leaders of the G7 warned that they would introduce agreed sanctions against Iran if it transferred its missiles.
