Iran has rejected US accusations of providing ballistic missiles to Russia

The permanent representation of Iran at the UN in New York has renounced accusations of helping the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine. In particular, the representatives of the Islamic Republic deny statements about the transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia.

According to the statement of the permanent representation of Iran at the UN, the country's position regarding the war in Ukraine has not changed. That is, Tehran is allegedly in favor of refraining from actions that could lead to escalation.

Iran considers the provision of military aid to the parties to the conflict, which leads to increased casualties, destruction of infrastructure and withdrawal from the ceasefire talks, inhumane. Share

Tehran said it does not supply weapons to the parties. He called on other countries to also refuse to provide military aid.

The day before, Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, accused the US, Great Britain and France of helping Moscow.

Media: Iran handed over hundreds of ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation

Tehran calls for an end to the supply of arms to Russia and Ukraine, although it itself helps Moscow. In particular, strike drones of the "Shaheed" type.

Drones with the inscription "Geranium", which attack Ukrainian cities every night, are an Iranian development.

The media learned that Tehran recently handed over hundreds of ballistic missiles to Moscow. This may indicate a deepening of the strategic partnership between the regimes.