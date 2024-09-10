Strikes by American weapons deep into Russia. The USA announced a new condition

As the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, said, American leader Joe Biden "does not rule out" that Ukraine may receive permission to strike Russia with long-range weapons.

The USA can still give the long-awaited permission to Ukraine

It is important to understand that the head of American diplomacy made such a statement after announcing at a press conference in London that Iran had provided Moscow with short-range missiles.

In addition, Anthony Blinken publicly warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "may well use them within weeks in Ukraine."

The head of the State Department emphasized that official Washington made sure that Ukraine had "everything necessary and in time to be effective in repelling Russian aggression" from the moment of the Russian invasion in February 2022.

According to him, the US is also forced to take into account other factors, for example, whether the Defense Forces of Ukraine will be able to use "sophisticated systems" provided by Western allies, and whether they will be able to maintain them.

Thus, Blinken voiced another clear demand for Ukraine:

We do not exclude. We never exclude. But when we intervene, we want to make sure that it is done in a way that contributes to what the Ukrainians are trying to achieve. Anthony Blinken Head of the US State Department

Zelensky named 4 countries on which Ukraine's victory in the war depends

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it primarily depends on the USA, Britain, France and Germany whether Ukraine will be able to defeat the Russian army and win the war.

He also emphasized that four of Kyiv's allies currently provide or are able to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons capable of helping to expel the Russian invaders from Ukrainian lands.

We need permission to use long-range weapons precisely from those countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them (these countries — ed.). And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all countries of the world. Share

Anthony Blinken previously officially confirmed that on September 13, American leader Joe Biden will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They intend to discuss allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.