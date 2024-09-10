Can change the course of the war. Blinken leaves for Kyiv with an important statement

On September 11, the head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, and the British Foreign Minister, David Lammy, will arrive in Kyiv and may announce the permission for Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with American and British weapons.

Why would Blinken and Lemmy come to Ukraine?

New insider information was shared by Axios correspondent Juliegrace Brufke.

According to the journalist, she heard this unexpected news during a conversation with the chairman of the House of Representatives on foreign affairs, Michael McCall.

(He) said: "I spoke to Blinken two days ago and he is going with his colleague from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they will allow them (to strike Russia with ATACMS)," Brufke wrote. Share

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said “I talked to Blinken two days ago, and he is traveling with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they will allow them [to hit Russia with ATACMS]” during an interview with me at #TribFest24 on Friday. https://t.co/ZBjzXOG4IE — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 10, 2024

However, the journalist did not specify whether Blinken and Lemmy will announce this publicly or only during a private conversation with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team.

Many military experts, as well as the president of Ukraine himself, have repeatedly emphasized that the permission of the USA and Britain to launch strikes with their weapons deep into Russia "could change the course of the war."

London agreed to support the idea of Ukraine, but did not do so without Washington, which for a long time feared an escalation in the war and the reaction of the dictator Putin.

Who can change the course of the war. Zelensky named 4 countries

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated, it primarily depends on the USA, Britain, France and Germany whether Ukraine will be able to defeat the Russian army and win the war.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that four of Kyiv's allies currently provide or are capable of providing Ukraine with the very long-range weapons that can help expel the Russian invaders from Ukrainian lands.

We need permission to use long-range weapons precisely from those countries that give us these long-range weapons. And it depends on them (these countries — ed.). And to be honest, it does not depend on the coalition of all friendly partners, all countries of the world. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

What is also interesting, Anthony Blinken recently announced that on September 13, American leader Joe Biden will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. They intend to discuss allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia.