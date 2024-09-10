Ukraine broke a new absolute record during the latest attack on Russia
Ukraine broke a new absolute record during the latest attack on Russia

Ukraine is increasing its capabilities to defeat the Russian Federation
Source:  NV

As military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov stated, during the new attack on the aggressor country Russia, the Defense Forces of Ukraine used a record number of drones — 144.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine is constantly breaking new records against the background of the war against Russia.
  • The recent attack led to the partial destruction of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation.
  • The Russian Federation has a powerful and extensive air defense system, but this will not save it from all the blows of Ukraine.

Ukraine is increasing its capabilities to defeat the Russian Federation

First, 144 is a new absolute record. At the same time, the Ukrainian army used exactly this number of drones, this is exactly what the Russian Ministry of Defense reports. Like, they shot down 144 drones. How many Ukrainian drones have been shot down by the Russian Ministry of Defense — it does not report on this — explained the expert.

According to Vladyslav Seleznyov, "as always, the devil is in the details", and this issue is worth investigating.

He drew attention to the fact that the reported arrivals were in the area of the runway of the "Zhukovsky" airfield.

What is important to understand is that this is a dual-use airfield: it is used by both business aviation, business jets, and Russian soldiers.

That is, the lion's share of Ukrainian UAVs were directed there, the expert noted.

Moreover, as is known, information about explosions on the territory of the Shaykovka airfield in the Kaluga region, from where Tu-22M3 planes usually fly into the sky, spread online.

Also, "cotton" thundered powerfully in the area of "Khalino" — an airfield in the Kursk region. Russian drones — "Shakhed-131" and "Shakhed-136" — usually move in our direction from there.

What was Ukraine able to achieve with this attack

As Vladyslav Seleznyov pointed out, the main thing is that the most massive attack by Ukrainian drones led to specific results.

If only because we managed to partially destroy the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Kursk region. The fact that the lion's share of Ukrainian drones were eliminated by the Russian air defense system must also be recognized. It is not necessary to be fascinated, so as not to be disappointed in the future, — warned the expert.

However, this does not mean that the next such attack of Ukraine cannot be even more effective, because our experts are actively researching and studying the Russian air defense system.

It is no secret that it is "the most widespread, powerful and extensive" in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region.

