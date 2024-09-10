Ukraine broke a new absolute record during the latest attack on Russia

As military expert Vladyslav Seleznyov stated, during the new attack on the aggressor country Russia, the Defense Forces of Ukraine used a record number of drones — 144.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is constantly breaking new records against the background of the war against Russia.
- The recent attack led to the partial destruction of the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation.
- The Russian Federation has a powerful and extensive air defense system, but this will not save it from all the blows of Ukraine.
Ukraine is increasing its capabilities to defeat the Russian Federation
According to Vladyslav Seleznyov, "as always, the devil is in the details", and this issue is worth investigating.
He drew attention to the fact that the reported arrivals were in the area of the runway of the "Zhukovsky" airfield.
What is important to understand is that this is a dual-use airfield: it is used by both business aviation, business jets, and Russian soldiers.
Moreover, as is known, information about explosions on the territory of the Shaykovka airfield in the Kaluga region, from where Tu-22M3 planes usually fly into the sky, spread online.
Also, "cotton" thundered powerfully in the area of "Khalino" — an airfield in the Kursk region. Russian drones — "Shakhed-131" and "Shakhed-136" — usually move in our direction from there.
What was Ukraine able to achieve with this attack
As Vladyslav Seleznyov pointed out, the main thing is that the most massive attack by Ukrainian drones led to specific results.
However, this does not mean that the next such attack of Ukraine cannot be even more effective, because our experts are actively researching and studying the Russian air defense system.
It is no secret that it is "the most widespread, powerful and extensive" in the territory of Moscow and the Moscow region.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-