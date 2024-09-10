The head of the British Ministry of Defense gave Ukraine advice on weakening Putin

The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, advised the Defense Forces of Ukraine to hold their positions in the Kursk region for as long as possible, because this will lead to the weakening of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The Kursk operation is a serious blow to the Kremlin

The head of the British defense department made this statement before the House of Commons.

John Healey also added that the Ukrainian defenders should strengthen their front line in the east, even though they have currently taken control of a large part of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainians need to strengthen their front line in the east, and they want to keep the territory near Kursk. The longer they hold Kursk, the weaker Putin becomes. The longer they hold Kursk, the better Ukraine will be protected. John Healy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain

The minister also once again reminded the representatives of the British authorities that the protection of their country originates in Ukraine.

Gili drew attention to the fact that it is quite common for large countries to change international borders by force, and this always undermines the sovereignty and security of all states.

What is the Kursk operation for Ukraine?

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur shared his opinion on this matter.

According to him, thanks to its successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region, Ukraine can gain a better position for negotiations with the Russian Federation.

I believe that in Kurshchyna you showed the ability to fight. Ukraine has proven that you have the manpower and equipment to regain control over Ukrainian land on occasion, and not only that. You also showed that Russia is not at all that powerful, or as many people think, — emphasized Hanno Pevkur. Share

He also emphasized that thanks to this operation many new opportunities appeared for the Ukrainian army and government.