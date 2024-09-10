The head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, advised the Defense Forces of Ukraine to hold their positions in the Kursk region for as long as possible, because this will lead to the weakening of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- John Healey named one of the main advantages of the Kursk operation.
- Strengthening the front line in the east will help the Ukrainian army to defend its territory more effectively.
- The Minister of Defense of Estonia believes that the successful counter-offensive in the Kursk region opens up better positions for Ukraine for future negotiations with Russia.
The Kursk operation is a serious blow to the Kremlin
The head of the British defense department made this statement before the House of Commons.
John Healey also added that the Ukrainian defenders should strengthen their front line in the east, even though they have currently taken control of a large part of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
The minister also once again reminded the representatives of the British authorities that the protection of their country originates in Ukraine.
Gili drew attention to the fact that it is quite common for large countries to change international borders by force, and this always undermines the sovereignty and security of all states.
What is the Kursk operation for Ukraine?
Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur shared his opinion on this matter.
According to him, thanks to its successful counteroffensive in the Kursk region, Ukraine can gain a better position for negotiations with the Russian Federation.
He also emphasized that thanks to this operation many new opportunities appeared for the Ukrainian army and government.
