Western intelligence learned that the beginning of the Kursk operation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine made Russian elites worry and worry about the course and consequences of the war. This was announced by the heads of the US and British intelligence services, Bill Burns and head Richard Moore.

Russian elites are worried about the Kursk operation

The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency called the offensive in the Kursk region "an important tactical achievement."

The operation of the Defense Forces exposed the weak points of the Russian Federation. At the same time, it contributed to raising the morale of Ukrainians.

The breakthrough of the border and the beginning of hostilities in the territory of the Kursk region made Russian elites worry. They no longer feel confident.

The Ukrainian military surprised the whole world

This raised questions ... among the entire Russian elite about what this would lead to, - said Burns. Share

Moore supported the CIA director's position. According to him, the beginning of the Kursk operation was a very bold and even audacious step on the part of Ukraine.

Kursk operation of the Defence Forces of Ukraine

Counteroffensive actions were developed under conditions of special secrecy. Russia was not ready for such a development of the scenario.

When the Defense Forces entered the Kursk region on August 6, propagandists lied about the real situation. They said that all Ukrainian soldiers were liquidated and prevented from breaking through the border.

During the month of the operation, the Defence Forces took over 100 settlements under their control. It is approximately 1300 km.

Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region replenishes the exchange fund and successfully fulfils all the tasks set before them.

Western partners said that the operation of the Defence Forces on the territory of Russia is legal.