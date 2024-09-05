Stoltenberg praised the Defense Forces of Ukraine for their achievements in the Kursk operation

Ukraine was able to achieve many results with its operation in the Kursk region. But it is difficult to predict the further course of events.
Stoltenberg gave a high assessment of the actions of the AFU in Kurshchyna
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters on September 5 in Oslo.
At the same time, he added that war is unpredictable, so it is difficult to say what will happen next.
Only Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that need to be made, such as where to deploy troops and what type of military action is appropriate in this situation.
Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine has the right to self-defense, in particular to strike military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Russia has transferred tens of thousands of its troops to the Kursk region
As the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, the idea of the Kurshchyna operation was to draw Russian forces back to their own territory.
One of the goals of the Kursk operation is to withdraw their troops to their point, to their territory. Now I can already communicate it — they have withdrawn about 60,000 troops there today. They pulled away from some places where we were in trouble because we didn't have the same weapon packages.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy also said that previously Ukraine could respond with only 1 projectile to 12 Russian projectiles.
