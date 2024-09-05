Kursk operation of the Armed Forces. The military was shown the combat operation of the "Sivalka" flamethrowers — a video

The Ukrainian military continues the operation in the Kursk region and destroys the enemy, in particular with the help of the “Sivalka-VM8” flamethrower systems. The Command of the Support Forces published a spectacular video.

The Armed Forces showed the operation of flamethrowers "Sivalka-VM8"

Radiation, chemical and biological (RCB) protection units of the Support Force are participating in the Kursk operation. In particular, they use the Sivalka-VM8 flamethrower systems.

Armament has 12 or 16 S-8 unguided air missiles (UAVs). It is used to destroy enemy equipment and personnel.

The Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminded that the RHC includes flame-throwing units. They attack the enemy, hitting shelters and accumulations of equipment and personnel.

"Sivalka-VM8" flamethrower systems of units of the RHC defense of the Support Forces carry out fire damage in the Kurshchyna region of the enemy's manpower with special thermobaric projectiles. Share

"Sivalka" is a Ukrainian development. The system is characterized by accuracy and mobility, and the maximum firing range is 5 km.

The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces

The Armed Forces broke through the border in the Kursk region on August 6. Counteroffensive actions have been successfully going on for a month.

The Ukrainian military controls more than 1,200 km of Russian territory and is actively replenishing the exchange fund.

Experts say that Ukraine has several goals of the Kursk operation. Among them is the creation of a buffer zone, the strengthening of negotiating positions, the demonstration of the weakness of the Russian government and the force system, the inability of local authorities to protect the population, as well as an attempt to stretch the front so that the Russians transfer forces from Donetsk region.

Russia was not ready to break through the border. The local authorities were unable to organize the evacuation of the population and help their citizens.

Ukraine created its own military administration on the territory of the Kursk region. Over a hundred settlements are under the control of the Armed Forces.