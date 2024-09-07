The Kursk operation of the Defenсe Forces of Ukraine has already completed three tasks — Svitan

The Kursk operation, which the Defence Forces of Ukraine began on August 6, has already accomplished three tasks. This is the task of a pre-emptive strike, the operational encirclement of the Tiotkin salient and the restraint of the enemy's reserves in the direction.

Roman Svitan, a military expert and reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, listed the tasks that had already been completed within the framework of counteroffensive actions:

The task of a pre-emptive strike against an enemy group that was going to attack Sumy Oblast.

Task #1 was completed in the first days. The grouping of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was dispersed, and some military personnel were captured.

Operative surroundings of Teotkin's performance.

The second task is to try to bring the so-called Teotkin performance into the operative environment, which was performed even with increased capabilities. That is, not only Tyotkino was cut off, — said Svitan. Share

Confinement of the troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the direction.

Svitan reported that more than 50,000 Russians had already been dragged to the Kursk direction. They are involved in rebuilding the defense line.

Counteroffensive actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region

The breakthrough of the border on the night of August 6, 2024 was a surprise for the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation. This was not expected in the West either.

Western intelligence chiefs called this step bold.

The breach of the border in the Kursk region showed the weakness of the Russian power system. At the same time, he made the Russian elites, who supported the invasion of Ukraine, think twice.

The Kursk operation worried Putin's entourage. They are no longer sure how the war will end.

The Russian authorities have two options for reacting to the counteroffensive actions of the Defence Forces of Ukraine: transfer more prepared units to the Kursk region or announce mobilization. Each of them has its own nuances.