According to the former commander of the US Army, Lieutenant General Ben Godges, the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can be removed from power directly by his oligarch friends.

The overthrow of Putin's regime may be unexpected

Ben Hodges recalled that Western leaders imposed harsh sanctions against many Russian oligarchs, as a result of which they lost a lot of money and opportunities for business development.

According to the lieutenant general, it is the sanctions that can push Putin's friends to overthrow his own regime.

At some point, they'll say, "I can't go to my mistress in the Adriatic. I can't send my kids to school in London or Stanford anymore. And then, I think, potentially, something will happen," says Ben Godges. Share

That is why he is convinced that it is extremely important not to stop the pressure on the aggressor country and the oligarchs from Putin's entourage.

In addition, the lieutenant general reminded that it is necessary to isolate Russia diplomatically, economically, politically and militarily from the rest of the world.

How do Russian volunteer forces plan to destroy Putin's regime? Watch Online.UA's documentary about RDK "The Pale Moth — The End"

Godges believes that the Russians may also rise up against the Kremlin

In his opinion, such a development of events is really possible, especially against the background of the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Godges also recalled that in March Putin won "87 percent" of the votes in the presidential elections.

According to the expert, if trust in the Russian dictator starts to fall rapidly, then changes can happen very quickly.

He also noted that a large-scale revolution should not be expected from the Russians, but they can still influence the situation in general.