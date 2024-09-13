Counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna. How the Pentagon reacts to the development of events

As stated by the US Ministry of Defense, the counteroffensive actions of the Russian soldiers in the Kursk region are currently "insignificant".

The Pentagon assessed the development of events in Kurshchyna

The speaker of the US Ministry of Defense, General Patrick Ryder, was the first to make an official statement on this matter.

We see that at the current stage, Russian units are starting and trying to carry out certain counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region, he noted. Share

Patrick Ryder also added that these actions are "minor" as of today.

Despite this, the entire Pentagon team is closely following the decisions and actions of both the Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian invaders.

As mentioned earlier, on September 12, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Russian army had launched counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region.

The Russians began counteroffensive actions. This is according to our Ukrainian plan. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

How American analysts assess the counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) team, they are currently recording only minor advances by Russian troops in the Kursk region in areas that are not fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, foreign experts predict that the Russian army will face greater difficulties in further counterattack attempts in areas controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Russian forces continued to counterattack across the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast on September 12, but achieved only modest gains, likely due to continued Ukrainian offensive operations and defensive counterattacks in the area, the ISW report said. Share

Interestingly, the Ministry of Defense of Russia claims that Russian soldiers recaptured 10 settlements south and southwest of Korenevoy.