Counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna. How the Pentagon reacts to the development of events
Ukraine
Counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna. How the Pentagon reacts to the development of events

The Pentagon
Source:  Ukrinform

As stated by the US Ministry of Defense, the counteroffensive actions of the Russian soldiers in the Kursk region are currently "insignificant".

  • The Pentagon considers the counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna insignificant and is closely following the development of events.
  • American analysts from the Institute for the Study of War confirm the assessment of the US Ministry of Defense.
  • It is predicted that the Russian army may face greater difficulties during further counterattacks in areas controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The Pentagon assessed the development of events in Kurshchyna

The speaker of the US Ministry of Defense, General Patrick Ryder, was the first to make an official statement on this matter.

We see that at the current stage, Russian units are starting and trying to carry out certain counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region, he noted.

Patrick Ryder also added that these actions are "minor" as of today.

Despite this, the entire Pentagon team is closely following the decisions and actions of both the Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian invaders.

As mentioned earlier, on September 12, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the Russian army had launched counteroffensive actions in the Kursk region.

The Russians began counteroffensive actions. This is according to our Ukrainian plan.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

How American analysts assess the counterattacks of the Russian army in Kurshchyna

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) team, they are currently recording only minor advances by Russian troops in the Kursk region in areas that are not fully controlled by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, foreign experts predict that the Russian army will face greater difficulties in further counterattack attempts in areas controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Photo: understandingwar.org

Russian forces continued to counterattack across the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast on September 12, but achieved only modest gains, likely due to continued Ukrainian offensive operations and defensive counterattacks in the area, the ISW report said.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Defense of Russia claims that Russian soldiers recaptured 10 settlements south and southwest of Korenevoy.

However, American analysts refute these statements, pointing out that the Russian troops have not yet been able to repulse anything.

