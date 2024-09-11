Do "good Russians" exist? The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade surprised with his answer

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, the founder of "Centuria" and the former commander of the "Azov", Ihor Mykhaylenko, with the call sign "Cherkas", shared his thoughts in an interview with Online.UA, whether there are "good Russians".

Are there "good Russians"?

According to "Cherkas", a person who speaks another language, even Russian, and fights in the trenches for Ukraine, has the right to be called a Ukrainian.

Therefore, he does not hide that he is sincerely concerned about the fact that Ukraine has not yet created a simple algorithm for granting citizenship to foreigners who have been fighting at the front for the independence of our country for a long period of time.

At the moment, the discussions on this matter are not abating, but there are no concrete solutions.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade is outraged by the stories when fighters risk their lives on the battlefield for 10 years, but still have not been able to obtain citizenship.

"Cherkas" cites the example that some people on TikTok brag about having a Ukrainian passport, having been in the country for a year and a half, because they simply came to study.

For me, "Barsik" from "Azov" is very revealing. In 2014, he joined, got into the intelligence company, then resigned, was in my organization. The war began, he took part in the Kyiv campaign, flew to Mariupol by helicopter. He was wounded there, returned, rehabilitated, joined the army, went to Bakhmut. He was wounded in Bakhmut, rehabilitated, joined the army — restless. A Russian-speaking person, a citizen of the Russian Federation. Ihor "Cherkas" Mykhaylenko Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, founder of "Centuria"

According to "Cherkas", this story is one of the proofs of the existence of "good Russians", because "Barsik" has been fighting for Ukraine and Ukrainian values for 10 years, as well as protecting its brothers at the front.