The Russian army uses new tactics during attacks in the Kharkiv region
The Russian army uses new tactics during attacks in the Kharkiv region

Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Source:  Telethon "United News"

According to the information of the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region now carry out attacks not only with small infantry groups, but also at the expense of armored vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army in the Kharkiv region has adopted new attack tactics, utilizing armored vehicles in addition to infantry groups.
  • Chechen mercenaries and reserves are being transferred to the Kharkiv region by Russian occupiers to compensate for losses.
  • The Ukrainian military is responding by attempting counterattacks and improving their tactical positions amidst a challenging situation in the region.
  • Recent assaults by Russian invaders in Kharkiv involve heavy armored vehicles supporting assault groups, reflecting a shift in tactics.
  • The presence of Chechen mercenaries and operational reserves indicates the ongoing threat in the Kharkiv region, requiring military and civilian vigilance.

What is known about the features of the latest attacks by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region

The enemy begins to try new tactics for himself, i.e. he carries out assaults on the Defense Forces with the support of heavy armored vehicles, as was the case yesterday in the direction of Hlybokoy. Also, yesterday he tried to launch BMP-3 to support the actions of assault groups in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, Sarantsev emphasizes.

He also added that under appropriate conditions, the Ukrainian military is trying to counterattack and improve its own tactical position, but the situation remains quite difficult.

The Russian army has changed the tactics of attacks in the Kharkiv region
ZSU tank

Sarantsev noted that the Russian occupiers continue to transfer reserves to the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the units of the Russian army stationed in the Vovchansk region

Last week, the replacement of the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which departed for the Kursk direction, was completed. And instead, 136 OMB arrived in our direction. There is also information that a certain number of the "Akhmat" unit has arrived in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, - he said.

The spokesperson of Kharkiv OTU emphasized that there are several dozen Chechen mercenaries in Vovchansk.

Therefore, most likely, they will conduct some filming for Tik Tok. They can still be used to prevent the Russian military from retreating, that is, they will perform the function of "blocking units," Sarantsev suggests.

He added that the Russian occupiers are transferring thousands of servicemen from the Leningrad region to the Belgorod region to replenish the losses in the units deployed in the Kharkiv direction.

Sarantsev notes that one should not forget that the enemy is creating an operational reserve.

According to him, the "Bars" volunteer brigade is being created in the area of activity of the "Sevier" group, which will be used in the Kharkiv direction.

