According to the information of the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region now carry out attacks not only with small infantry groups, but also at the expense of armored vehicles.
Points of attention
- The Russian army in the Kharkiv region has adopted new attack tactics, utilizing armored vehicles in addition to infantry groups.
- Chechen mercenaries and reserves are being transferred to the Kharkiv region by Russian occupiers to compensate for losses.
- The Ukrainian military is responding by attempting counterattacks and improving their tactical positions amidst a challenging situation in the region.
- Recent assaults by Russian invaders in Kharkiv involve heavy armored vehicles supporting assault groups, reflecting a shift in tactics.
- The presence of Chechen mercenaries and operational reserves indicates the ongoing threat in the Kharkiv region, requiring military and civilian vigilance.
What is known about the features of the latest attacks by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region
He also added that under appropriate conditions, the Ukrainian military is trying to counterattack and improve its own tactical position, but the situation remains quite difficult.
Sarantsev noted that the Russian occupiers continue to transfer reserves to the Kharkiv region.
What is known about the units of the Russian army stationed in the Vovchansk region
The spokesperson of Kharkiv OTU emphasized that there are several dozen Chechen mercenaries in Vovchansk.
He added that the Russian occupiers are transferring thousands of servicemen from the Leningrad region to the Belgorod region to replenish the losses in the units deployed in the Kharkiv direction.
Sarantsev notes that one should not forget that the enemy is creating an operational reserve.
According to him, the "Bars" volunteer brigade is being created in the area of activity of the "Sevier" group, which will be used in the Kharkiv direction.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-