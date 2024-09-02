According to the information of the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev, units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region now carry out attacks not only with small infantry groups, but also at the expense of armored vehicles.

What is known about the features of the latest attacks by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region

The enemy begins to try new tactics for himself, i.e. he carries out assaults on the Defense Forces with the support of heavy armored vehicles, as was the case yesterday in the direction of Hlybokoy. Also, yesterday he tried to launch BMP-3 to support the actions of assault groups in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, Sarantsev emphasizes. Share

He also added that under appropriate conditions, the Ukrainian military is trying to counterattack and improve its own tactical position, but the situation remains quite difficult.

ZSU tank

Sarantsev noted that the Russian occupiers continue to transfer reserves to the Kharkiv region.

What is known about the units of the Russian army stationed in the Vovchansk region

Last week, the replacement of the 83rd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, which departed for the Kursk direction, was completed. And instead, 136 OMB arrived in our direction. There is also information that a certain number of the "Akhmat" unit has arrived in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk, - he said. Share

The spokesperson of Kharkiv OTU emphasized that there are several dozen Chechen mercenaries in Vovchansk.

Therefore, most likely, they will conduct some filming for Tik Tok. They can still be used to prevent the Russian military from retreating, that is, they will perform the function of "blocking units," Sarantsev suggests. Share

He added that the Russian occupiers are transferring thousands of servicemen from the Leningrad region to the Belgorod region to replenish the losses in the units deployed in the Kharkiv direction.

Sarantsev notes that one should not forget that the enemy is creating an operational reserve.

According to him, the "Bars" volunteer brigade is being created in the area of activity of the "Sevier" group, which will be used in the Kharkiv direction.