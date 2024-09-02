According to Oles Malyarevich, deputy commander of the "Achilles" assault battalion of the 92nd OSHbr, during the last two weeks, the Ukrainian military has returned part of Hlyboky in Kharkiv region under its control.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military has successfully regained control of part of Hlyboky in Kharkiv region from Russian occupiers, leading to intensive combat operations in the area.
- The capture of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region by Russian forces poses a significant threat to the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the region, as it is a strategic logistics center and key highway junction.
- Analysts warn of the dangers of the Russian army advancing towards Pokrovsk, with concerns about potential repercussions on the overall security situation in the controlled territories of Donetsk region.
- The occupiers' strategy includes transferring forces from less priority areas to the front lines in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions, indicating the importance of these regions in the ongoing conflict.
- The situation remains fluid, with the Ukrainian military holding defensive positions and closely monitoring the movements of Russian occupiers in the region.
What is known about the situation in the combat zones in Kharkiv Oblast
He noted that the 11th tank regiment of the Russian occupiers is stationed in the occupied part of the territory of Hlyboki.
Military emphasized that currently the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is replacing marine units with motorized rifle divisions.
Malyarevich noted that currently, in order to strengthen the positions of the occupiers in Hlyboky, Chechen units from "Akhmat" were transferred here.
Is there a threat of a breakthrough by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region
The Financial Times article notes that the military-political leadership of Russia seeks to avoid the need to reduce the pace of the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region due to the Kursk operation of the armed forces.
Analysts warn that the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers may threaten to undermine the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the rest of the controlled territories of the Donetsk region.
Currently, Pokrovsk is a key logistics center and highway to Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, and also has road connections with the rest of central Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently 10 km from Pokrovsk, but the advance of the Russian invaders may slow down as a result of approaching more built-up areas.
The occupiers were already seen in Selidovo, and thousands of local residents were evacuated from Pokrovsk.
The American Institute for the Study of War says that the command of the Russian Federation is "extremely reluctant" to withdraw combat-ready units from the front-line areas around Pokrovsk and Toretsk.
Russian pro-war bloggers report the overturning of fighters of the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 1st Slavic Motorized Rifle Brigade.
Also, the occupiers transferred forces from less priority areas of the front in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
