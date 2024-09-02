According to Oles Malyarevich, deputy commander of the "Achilles" assault battalion of the 92nd OSHbr, during the last two weeks, the Ukrainian military has returned part of Hlyboky in Kharkiv region under its control.

What is known about the situation in the combat zones in Kharkiv Oblast

We de-occupied part of the territory, namely Hlyboky. This is a very important settlement. And now the enemy has come to his senses, has pulled up significant reserves and is trying to regain lost positions. Now there are intensive combat operations on their part. WE are now on the defensive and, in principle, we are reliably holding the line of defense, Malyarevich emphasized.

He noted that the 11th tank regiment of the Russian occupiers is stationed in the occupied part of the territory of Hlyboki.

Military emphasized that currently the leadership of the criminal army of the Russian Federation is replacing marine units with motorized rifle divisions.

Malyarevich noted that currently, in order to strengthen the positions of the occupiers in Hlyboky, Chechen units from "Akhmat" were transferred here.

It is a small settlement, but very important. Both parties understand this. That is why the fighting is going on now. I think Ukrainians will hear what is happening about Hlyboke for a long time to come. If this settlement is not de-occupied, there is a direct road to the border. They understand this and therefore cling to him with all their might, - emphasizes the military man.

Is there a threat of a breakthrough by the Russian army in the Pokrovsk region of Donetsk region

The Financial Times article notes that the military-political leadership of Russia seeks to avoid the need to reduce the pace of the offensive in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region due to the Kursk operation of the armed forces.

Analysts warn that the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers may threaten to undermine the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the rest of the controlled territories of the Donetsk region.

Currently, Pokrovsk is a key logistics center and highway to Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, and also has road connections with the rest of central Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, the occupation army of the Russian Federation is currently 10 km from Pokrovsk, but the advance of the Russian invaders may slow down as a result of approaching more built-up areas.

The occupiers were already seen in Selidovo, and thousands of local residents were evacuated from Pokrovsk.

The American Institute for the Study of War says that the command of the Russian Federation is "extremely reluctant" to withdraw combat-ready units from the front-line areas around Pokrovsk and Toretsk.

Russian pro-war bloggers report the overturning of fighters of the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 1st Slavic Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Also, the occupiers transferred forces from less priority areas of the front in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.