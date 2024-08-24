According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the population centers of the region from the evening of August 23 and during the night of August 24. Due to this, there are dead and injured among local residents.

What is known about the consequences of another attack by the Russian army on the Kharkiv region

Sinegubov noted that as a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers on Kupyansk, the roof of a residential building caught fire.

In the village of Nova Kazacha, a private garage, an outbuilding and two motorcycles caught fire due to shelling.

In the village of Odnorobivka, an outbuilding caught fire.

In the village of Kucherivka, Russian occupiers damaged a house, and in the village of Orishanka, forest litter on an area of 8 hectares and grass on an area of 4 hectares burned due to Russian shelling.

The invaders hit Odnorobivka with artillery, inflicting five blows: a two-story apartment building and power grids were damaged.

In the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, grass was on fire as a result of the shelling, and a house was also damaged. Two men aged 51 and 58 died. Three more women aged 45, 63, and 85 were injured.

A country house was on fire in Novoosynovo due to Russian shelling.

The head of the OVA also said that on August 22 and 23, rescuers unblocked the bodies of two dead women aged 61 and 43 in the village of Kozacha Lopan. The shelling took place on August 21.

What is known about the situation in the combat zone in Kharkiv Oblast

On the Kharkiv direction, there were seven combat clashes during the day in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk.

There were 20 battles in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks of Russian troops in Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka, and Stelmakhivka districts.