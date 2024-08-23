Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army struck the center of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of August 23. Two people died, at least two were injured.

Russia struck Kupyansk-Vuzlovy: there are victims

Russian terrorists again shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.

The occupiers hit the central part of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. At least two injured. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

Inspection of the place by specialized services continues, he added.

Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovy

On August 22, a man was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the investigation, on August 22, around 11:20 a.m., Russian troops shelled the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. A 65-year-old man was injured. Residential buildings and administrative buildings were damaged, the police of the Kharkiv region reported. Share

According to the preliminary data of the law enforcement officers, the Russian troops hit the settlement with the Uragan rocket launcher.