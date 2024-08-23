Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army struck the center of the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in the Kharkiv region on the afternoon of August 23. Two people died, at least two were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian troops launched a deadly attack in the Kharkiv region, causing casualties and destruction.
- The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration confirmed the shelling by Russian terrorists in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.
- Specialized services are investigating the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.
Russia struck Kupyansk-Vuzlovy: there are victims
Russian terrorists again shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovy.
This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov.
Inspection of the place by specialized services continues, he added.
Russian occupiers shelled Kupyansk-Vuzlovy
On August 22, a man was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy in Kharkiv Oblast.
According to the preliminary data of the law enforcement officers, the Russian troops hit the settlement with the Uragan rocket launcher.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-