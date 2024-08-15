The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft guns. Two people died

On August 15, Russian troops attacked the Kupyan district in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. There are casualties as a result of the shelling.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv region

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the OVA, the Russian invaders hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupyan district with anti-aircraft guns around 3:30 p.m.

Two civilians died as a result of shelling.

According to preliminary data, one more employee of the enterprise was injured. Emergency services are working at the places of impact.

The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region

On August 15, six people were injured in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike with guided aerial bombs.

At 12:30 p.m., the occupiers hit the center of the village of Zolochiv, Bogoduhiv district, with two anti-tank missiles. As a result of the shelling, two women, 43 and 65 years old, and a 35-year-old man were injured, - says the message of Kharkiv OVA.

Later, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured.

They note that dozens of private residential buildings and farm buildings, two cars, and power and gas networks were also destroyed and damaged.