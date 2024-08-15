The occupiers of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region with anti-aircraft guns. Two people died

On August 15, Russian troops attacked the Kupyan district in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. There are casualties as a result of the shelling.
Points of attention
- The occupiers of the Russian Federation struck a civilian enterprise in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region, as a result of which two people were killed and another was injured.
- There are also victims of a Russian airstrike in the village of Zolochiv, Bogoduhiv district. Six residents were injured, private houses and farm buildings were destroyed.
- As a result of the attack, cars, power and gas networks were damaged, as well as the premises of the kindergarten, the administrative services center and other objects were damaged.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv region
According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the OVA, the Russian invaders hit a civilian enterprise in the Kupyan district with anti-aircraft guns around 3:30 p.m.
Two civilians died as a result of shelling.
According to preliminary data, one more employee of the enterprise was injured. Emergency services are working at the places of impact.
The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region
On August 15, six people were injured in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike with guided aerial bombs.
Later, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured.
They note that dozens of private residential buildings and farm buildings, two cars, and power and gas networks were also destroyed and damaged.
In addition, the premises of a kindergarten, a center for the provision of administrative services, a music school and the editorial office of a local newspaper were destroyed.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-