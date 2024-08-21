The Russian army attacked the village council in the Kharkiv region. There are people under the rubble

On August 21, Russian troops shelled the village of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region. There are people under the rubble.

What is known about the shelling by the occupiers of the Russian Federation in Kharkiv region

As the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported, around 12:25 the occupiers struck the village of Kozach Lopan of the Dergachiv community.

As a result of shelling, the building of the village council was damaged. According to preliminary information, three people are under the rubble.

All specialized services work on site. There is a threat of repeated strikes, Sinegubov stressed.

The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region

On August 15, six people were injured in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike with guided aerial bombs.

At 12:30 p.m., the occupiers hit the center of the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhiv district, with two anti-tank missiles. As a result of the shelling, two women, 43 and 65 years old, and a 35-year-old man were injured, - says the message of Kharkiv OVA.

Later, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured.

They note that dozens of private residential buildings and farm buildings, two cars, and power and gas networks were also destroyed and damaged.