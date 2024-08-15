The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region — there are wounded
Ukraine
The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region — there are wounded

Kharkiv OVA
Zolochiv
On August 15, six people were injured in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike with guided aerial bombs.

  • Russian Air Force conducted a ruthless airstrike in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring six people and causing significant damage to the area.
  • Civilian structures, including residential buildings, commercial buildings, cars, power, and gas networks, were destroyed and damaged in the attack.
  • The need for effective measures to safeguard the civilian population of Ukraine from further Russian aggression is paramount in light of such heinous attacks.
  • In a separate incident in Kharkiv, the Russian army targeted the city center, injuring 8 individuals, including an 8-month-old child. Damage to civilian infrastructure was also reported.
  • The ongoing assaults by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territories emphasize the urgent necessity for international intervention and support to stem further bloodshed and destruction.

Russia bombed Zolochiv in Kharkiv Region

At 12:30 p.m., the occupiers hit the center of the village of Zolochiv, Bogodukhiv district, with two anti-tank missiles. As a result of the shelling, two women, 43 and 65 years old, and a 35-year-old man were injured, — says the message of Kharkiv OVA.

Zolochiv

Later, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured.

They note that dozens of private residential buildings and commercial buildings, two cars, and power and gas networks were also destroyed and damaged.

In addition, the premises of a kindergarten, a center for the provision of administrative services, a music school and the editorial office of a local newspaper were destroyed.

In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased after the attack by the Russian Federation

On August 6, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with the Iskander. As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured, including an 8-month-old child.

According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, medics provided assistance to at least five injured civilians. Two women are hospitalized for surgery, the others are outpatients.

The occupiers also damaged the polyclinic, cars, and other civilian infrastructure.

Later, the law enforcement officers reported that eight civilians were injured as a result of the shelling: six women, a man, and an eight-month-old child.

