The Russian Air Force bombed Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region — there are wounded

On August 15, six people were injured in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Oblast, as a result of a Russian airstrike with guided aerial bombs.
Russia bombed Zolochiv in Kharkiv Region
Later, according to updated information, a 12-year-old boy, a 57-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were also injured.
They note that dozens of private residential buildings and commercial buildings, two cars, and power and gas networks were also destroyed and damaged.
In addition, the premises of a kindergarten, a center for the provision of administrative services, a music school and the editorial office of a local newspaper were destroyed.
In Kharkiv, the number of victims increased after the attack by the Russian Federation
On August 6, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv with the Iskander. As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured, including an 8-month-old child.
The occupiers also damaged the polyclinic, cars, and other civilian infrastructure.
Later, the law enforcement officers reported that eight civilians were injured as a result of the shelling: six women, a man, and an eight-month-old child.
