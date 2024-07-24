The Russian army attacked Kharkiv from the air: there are casualties
Ukraine
The Russian army attacked Kharkiv from the air: there are casualties

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Around 2:00 p.m. on July 24, the Russian terrorist army launched another air strike on Kharkiv. As of 3:27 p.m., six people are known to be injured.

  • The Russian army launched multiple air strikes on Kharkiv, causing casualties and destruction in both the industrial zone and the private sector of the city.
  • Local law enforcement agencies are actively working to establish the circumstances of the attacks and provide assistance to the injured civilians.
  • The mayor of Kharkiv and the head of OVA have reported on the incidents, confirming casualties and injuries as a result of the enemy attacks.

The Russian occupiers hit Kharkiv

In the afternoon of July 24, the Russian army again shelled Kharkiv.

This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov.

The sounds of powerful explosions rang out in Kharkiv. Be careful.

At 2:17 p.m., Terekhov reported the fifth "arrival" in the city for the day, again in the industrial zone. As for the victims and destruction, clarification is underway.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov clarified that six civilians from Kharkiv were injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv on the night of July 24

The mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and the head of OVA Oleg Sinegubov reported on the explosions in Kharkiv, as a result of enemy attacks at least one person was killed and there are also injured.

Around 5:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the Malodanyliva community. There is a fire in a civilian building. According to detailed information, one civilian man was injured. Without hospitalization.

Terekhov said that the first blow to Kharkiv came in the industrial zone of one of the districts of the city.

As for the second flight, the impact came in the area of the private sector, there was a fire in one of the buildings. There is information about one dead person. All relevant services work at the "arrival" locations.

Earlier today, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv with S-300 missiles.

After 7 a.m., Sinegubov clarified information about the consequences of the occupiers' strikes on Kharkiv and the region.

5:15. The enemy hit the Nemyshlyan district. A non-residential building and at least 5 cars were damaged. No casualties. 5:25. A private residential building was hit at another address. A fire broke out. According to the preliminary data of the law enforcement officers, the enemy hit with rockets, the type is being established. Around 5:00 a.m., the enemy hit the Malodanyliva community with a "Shakhed". A fire broke out in the stable, two civilian men were injured, medics provided assistance on the spot.

