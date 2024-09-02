The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her

Igor Terekhov
The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her
Читати українською

On August 31, for the first time during the war, Russia used a hybrid missile and guided aerial bomb "Grim-E1" on Kharkiv.

Points of attention

  • For the first time, Russia used the hybrid missile-bomb "Grim-E1" during the attacks on Kharkiv.
  • The Grim-E1 rocket-bomb has a maximum range of up to 120 km and is more effective than a free-fall bomb.
  • The Russian Federation also presented a modification of the "Grim-E2" without a rocket engine to increase the warhead.
  • In Kharkiv, as of now, dozens of people, including minors and medics, have been injured, with no deaths.
  • Russia launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv, damaging many civilian objects and cars.

What is known about the Russian missile-bomb "Grim-E1"

According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, after a short period of calm, in August, the Russian Federation again intensified its attacks on Kharkiv.

The enemy's new targets, as always, were civilian objects and ordinary peaceful people who were at home, walking on the street or working at the time of the explosion, the mayor emphasized.

According to his information, during the evening shelling on August 31, the enemy for the first time during the war used the atypical weapon "Grim-E1" — a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb — on Kharkiv.

Hybrid missile "Grim-E1" created on the basis of the Soviet Kh-38 missile. Its maximum damage range can be 120 km.

In terms of product efficiency, this hybrid rocket is It is 1.8 times superior to the OFAB-250-270 free-fall aviation bomb. In addition to the basic "Grim-E1", the Russian Federation also presented a modification "Grim-E2". This version does not have a rocket engine module. This made it possible to increase the warhead (up to 480 kg) by reducing the flight range (up to 65 km). The complex is included in the armament of MiG-35, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57 aircraft and helicopters.

Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv

On August 30, the Russian occupation forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote.

As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 10:00 p.m.

Also, on September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, more than 40 people were injured, including two children and two doctors. The condition of one of the doctors is serious. No casualties.

Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.

Later, OVA reported that according to the preliminary information of the law enforcement officers, among the strikes were "Iskanders".

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kharkiv. About 10 explosions rang out, medics were injured
Igor Terekhov
Russia attacked Kharkiv. About 10 explosions rang out, medics were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Kharkiv, almost 30 were injured as a result of Russian missile fire
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
In Kharkiv, almost 30 were injured as a result of Russian missile fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?