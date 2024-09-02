The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv for the first time with the Grim-E1 bomb missile. What is known about her

On August 31, for the first time during the war, Russia used a hybrid missile and guided aerial bomb "Grim-E1" on Kharkiv.

What is known about the Russian missile-bomb "Grim-E1"

According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, after a short period of calm, in August, the Russian Federation again intensified its attacks on Kharkiv.

The enemy's new targets, as always, were civilian objects and ordinary peaceful people who were at home, walking on the street or working at the time of the explosion, the mayor emphasized.

According to his information, during the evening shelling on August 31, the enemy for the first time during the war used the atypical weapon "Grim-E1" — a hybrid of a missile and a guided aerial bomb — on Kharkiv.

Hybrid missile "Grim-E1" created on the basis of the Soviet Kh-38 missile. Its maximum damage range can be 120 km.

In terms of product efficiency, this hybrid rocket is It is 1.8 times superior to the OFAB-250-270 free-fall aviation bomb. In addition to the basic "Grim-E1", the Russian Federation also presented a modification "Grim-E2". This version does not have a rocket engine module. This made it possible to increase the warhead (up to 480 kg) by reducing the flight range (up to 65 km). The complex is included in the armament of MiG-35, Su-34, Su-35, Su-57 aircraft and helicopters.

Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv

On August 30, the Russian occupation forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote.

As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 10:00 p.m.

Also, on September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, more than 40 people were injured, including two children and two doctors. The condition of one of the doctors is serious. No casualties.

Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.