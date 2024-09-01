In Kharkiv, almost 30 were injured as a result of Russian missile fire

On September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.
Points of attention
- The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv on September 1, hitting the city with at least 10 missiles.
- As a result of the attack, 30 people were injured, including two children and two doctors. There are no casualties.
- As a result of the shelling, various objects were damaged, including branches of the "Nova Poshta" enterprise, shops and shopping centers.
- According to human rights defender Dmytro Lubinets, a shopping center, sports facilities and residential buildings were damaged in the city.
What is known about the Russian attack on Kharkiv on September 1
As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, 29 people have been injured so far, including two children and two doctors. The condition of one of the doctors is serious. No casualties.
Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.
According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged in the city. In addition, the head of OVA added that the "Nova Poshta" branch was also damaged.
Later, OVA reported that according to the preliminary information of the law enforcement officers, among the strikes were "Iskanders".
Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv
On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.
New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Sinegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled overnight.
As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 10:00 p.m.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-