In Kharkiv, almost 30 were injured as a result of Russian missile fire

On September 1, the Russian Federation launched at least 10 missile strikes on Kharkiv. Three districts were under attack: Saltivskyi, Kyivskyi and Nemyshlyanskyi.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported, 29 people have been injured so far, including two children and two doctors. The condition of one of the doctors is serious. No casualties.

Among the damages are the "Novaya Poshta" branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping center, and cars.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, a shopping center, a sports infrastructure facility, and residential buildings were damaged in the city.

The blows were inflicted on 3 locations: the Kharkiv Palace of Sports, a shopping center in the Saltiv district, near the Hydropark in the Kyiv district. Share

Later, OVA reported that according to the preliminary information of the law enforcement officers, among the strikes were "Iskanders".

On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote. Share

It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Sinegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled overnight.