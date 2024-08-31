The attack of the Russian army on Kharkiv — number of victims increased

As of 07:00 on August 31, it is known that the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv has increased to 97 people.
Points of attention
- 22 minor Ukrainians became victims of a new enemy attack.
- Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region come under daily Russian strikes and shelling.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called on the international community to stop the terror of the Russian army and provide Ukraine with the necessary military support.
Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv
On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.
New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Sinegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled during the night.
As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 10:00 p.m. — this information was no longer updated.
It is worth noting that Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region come under enemy attacks and shelling on a daily basis — the situation worsened after the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped the new offensive of the Russian army in the region.
How Zelensky reacted to the new Russian attack on Kharkiv
The President of Ukraine drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the Russian invaders have once again attacked civilians, ordinary houses.
He also emphasized that all services are involved in the rescue operation and thanked those who are helping to rescue civilians and dismantle rubble.
According to the head of state, there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense.
