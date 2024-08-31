The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
Ukraine
The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The Russian army shelled the suburbs of Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded
On August 31, the Russian occupiers again struck the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. This time the enemy attacked the Kharkiv region.

  • Russian army shelled the Kharkiv region, causing death and injuries to civilians in Cherkassy Lozova.
  • Escalating casualties and destruction in Kharkiv highlight the ruthless aggression of Russian troops, demanding international intervention for civilian protection.
  • The attack on Kharkiv signifies the urgent need for condemnation and actions against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • Reports indicate a significant rise in casualties, including fatalities and injuries, as a result of the recent attacks in the region.
  • The devastating impact of the Russian military strikes in Kharkiv underscores the urgent need for humanitarian aid and international support for the affected population.

Russia attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv: there are victims

At 2:55 p.m., the Russian military struck the village of Cherkaska Lozova, which is near Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, a fire started in one of the houses.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov.

Previously: 4 people were injured. There may be people under the rubble.

At 15:35 Sinegubov noted that by this time the number of victims had increased to eight.

According to emergency medicine doctors, seven are in mild condition, one woman is in moderate condition.

At 16:00 it became known that there was a deceased person.

Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terror, a woman died in Cherkasy Lozova, the data is being established.

At 4:20 p.m., two people have already died in Cherkasska Lozova.

Dozens of adults and children became victims of the Russian attack in Kharkiv

On August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

New important data about the consequences of the attack was shared by the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote.

It is worth noting that at 7:53 p.m. on August 30, Oleg Sinegubov announced 59 victims, that is, the number of victims almost doubled during the night.

As for the dead, seven civilians were known as of 10:00 p.m. — this information was no longer updated.

