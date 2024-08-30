The Russian Federation attacked Kharkiv with 5 aerial bomb. The number of victims increased rapidly

In Kharkiv, Russian terrorists targeted a 12-story residential building with an aerial bomb. As of 4:33 p.m., there are four dead, including a 14-year-old girl, and 28 wounded.

Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a residential building in Kharkiv

First, the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, announced that 3 people had died in a high-rise building in the Industrial district as a result of the Russian attack on the city.

Later, he clarified that there were four dead and 28 wounded.

At 4:33 p.m., the head of Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that a 14-year-old girl was among the dead.

Sinegubov also provided information about injured children as a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Kharkiv and damage to an educational institution. Medics work at the sites of hits by Russian air defense systems.

It is known in advance about 4 strikes by KAB. After the attack of the Russian Federation, the light went out in some districts of Kharkiv after a series of explosions

According to preliminary information, an aerial bomb hit a 12-story residential building in the Industrial District. There was a fire and partial destruction. There was also an attack by the Russian Federation on the Nemyshlyan district, where a girl died.

Russia attacked Kharkiv with five UMPB D-30, said Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the police of the Kharkiv Region.

According to the head of the regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, the strikes were carried out by Russian troops from the Su-34 aircraft from Dubovoy Belgorod region, which is 25 km from the border

Zelensky reacted to the Russian attack on Kharkiv

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted harshly to the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv is just on people, on ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. Thank you to everyone who is helping to save lives right now. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Zelenskyi reprimanded Western partners for limiting the use of the provided weapons.