Russian attack on Mykolaivka — two volunteers were killed

Russian invaders dropped aerial bombs on a hotel in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, on September 7. As of 3:30 p.m. on September 8, at least two people are known to have died.

The bodies of men were recovered from the rubble of the hotel in Mykolaivka

According to the representatives of the local authorities, at the time of the attack there were animal volunteers from Kharkiv who came to sterilize and vaccinate animals for free.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army struck several anti-aircraft guns.

Subsequently, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office officially announced that the bodies of two men were unblocked from under the rubble of the hotel.

It is also reported that the Russian occupiers launched an attack with FAB-250 aerial bombs from the UMPK.

Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the message says. Share

What is known about the situation in Donetsk region

In total, during the past 24 hours, the Russian invaders shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 19 times.

Bakhmut district. In Toretska TG, Russian soldiers killed 2 people, damaged 4 houses. A house was damaged in Siversk. In Chasovoyarska TG, 8 private houses and a high-rise building were damaged.

Pokrovsky district. In Kurakhovo, high-rise buildings, private houses, and an industrial zone were hit by the enemy. In Hirnyk, the Russian army injured 4 people and also damaged houses on 4 streets. In Myrnograd, 5 high-rise buildings and 2 administrative buildings were damaged. In Pokrovsk, the enterprise and the administration building were damaged. 4 houses were destroyed in Grodivska TG.

Kramatorsk district. A house was damaged in Lyman, another one in Ridkodub. In Katerynivka, Illinivska TG, 2 people were injured, 2 objects were damaged; 1 more person was injured in Nova Poltavaka. In Kostyantynivka, 3 people were killed and 4 injured, a high-rise building, an administrative building, a shop, a pharmacy, 6 cars and 3 power lines were damaged.