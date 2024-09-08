The Russian Federation has launched more than 800 air defense systems and almost 300 drones over Ukraine over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian army has attacked Ukraine with more than 60 missiles of various types. The Russian Federation also used 800 KABs and almost 300 "shaheeds".
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed out, terror can be reliably stopped only in one way — by strikes on Russian military airfields, on their bases, on the logistics of Russian terror.
What is known about Rammstein in Germany on September 6
On September 6, the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine was held at the American air base. Zelensky personally attended the meeting.
The President of Ukraine also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. After Germany, he will fly to Italy.
Allies discussed the basic needs of the Defense Forces. In particular, it is about protection against Russian missiles.
Germany announced that it will transfer air defense systems and self-propelled guns to Ukraine in the coming months.
Also Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Pentagon chief Austin Lloyd agreed on the list of weapons in the new US military aid package.
The Pentagon revealed the contents of the latest military aid package for Ukraine. It included:
ammunition for HIMARS;
RIM-7 and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;
projectiles of caliber 155 mm and 105 mm;
Bradley infantry fighting vehicle;
MRAP transporters;
grenades;
explosive equipment;
patrol boats;
ammunition for small arms;
TOW, Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank missiles;
marine training equipment;
mine-resistant vehicles with ambush protection (MRAP);
air defense provision;
M113 armored personnel carriers.
