Ukraine will receive missiles and spare parts for F-16 from the Netherlands
Ukraine


F-16
The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Ruben Breckelmans, said that his country would transfer missiles and spare parts for F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. All this will be sent as soon as possible.

  • The Minister of Defence of the Netherlands announced the transfer of missiles and spare parts for F-16 to Ukraine as part of military aid.
  • Spare parts and missiles are essential for the operation and maintenance of F-16 aircraft.
  • The military aid package includes a variety of spare parts, air-to-air missiles and other aircraft equipment.
  • Having received air-to-air missiles from the Netherlands, Ukraine will be able to increase its defence capabilities and shoot down enemy aircraft.
  • The total aid to Ukraine from the partners of the "Rammstein" format amounts to more than 106 billion dollars, which significantly strengthens the defence potential of the country.



Brekelmans announced the next package of military aid during the meeting in the Rammstein format.

The minister noted that spare parts are necessary for normal operation and maintenance of aircraft.

F-16s need technical support and spare parts. Without it, they don't fly. The Netherlands supplies materials worth 80 million euros.

Ruben Breckelmans

Ruben Breckelmans

Minister of Defence of the Netherlands

The military aid package will include:

  • spare parts for fighters;

  • air-to-air missiles;

  • generators;

  • basic materials for F-16 maintenance;

  • transport;

  • ladders;

  • special tools.

With the help of air-to-air missiles, Ukraine can shoot down enemy planes, Breckelmans said.

The minister did not specify the exact dates of the transfer of aid and its filling due to the security situation.

Ukraine received $106 billion in military aid

On September 6, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, told how much help Ukraine received from partners within the framework of the Rammstein format.

From February 2022 to September 2024, the Allies transferred weapons worth more than $106 billion to Kyiv.

The countries that are part of the Contact Group provide Ukraine with anti-aircraft defence, artillery shells, F-16 fighter jets and armoured vehicles.

During the 24th meeting of "Rammstein", Austin announced the allocation of a new aid package from the US for 250 million dollars.










