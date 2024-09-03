The US is close to reaching an agreement with Ukraine on the transfer of long-range missiles for F-16 fighters.

What is known about Ukraine's negotiations with the United States regarding the acquisition of long-range missiles for the F-16

According to the journalists of the publication with reference to American officials, we are talking about the transfer of long-range cruise missiles that will be able to hit strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

However, as the authors of the article note, Ukraine will have to wait at least a few more months to receive these missiles.

The authors of the material explain that a number of technical details must be agreed upon before the start of deliveries.

It is expected that already this fall, American officials should announce the inclusion of JASSM missiles in military aid packages to Ukraine.

However, there is no final decision yet.

JASSM missile

Journalists of the publication note that the acquisition of these missiles by Ukraine may affect the strategic situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine, since in this case most of the territory of the Russian Federation will be in the zone of damage of JASSM missiles.

According to military analysts, the presence of JASSM missiles in the arsenal of the Ukrainian military will make it possible to move Russian bridgeheads and warehouses for the storage and supply of weapons hundreds of kilometers from the front line.

This will make it difficult for the aggressor country to support offensive actions on the territory of Ukraine and will give the Ukrainian military a strategic advantage.

The publication notes that the launch of JASSM missiles from areas in the north near the Ukrainian-Russian border will make it possible to strike the military facilities of the aggressor country even near Voronezh and Bryansk.

In addition, the Armed Forces will be able to use these missiles to strike strategic targets of the Russian army in occupied Crimea.

With the help of these missiles, Ukraine will be able to hit enemy targets at a distance of up to 300 km, which puts at least 30 air bases under attack, part of which the occupation army of the Russian Federation continues to use for attacks on Ukraine.

The JASSM missile has so far been integrated only into American-developed aircraft. Ukraine will eventually operate several dozen F-16 aircraft, each of which can carry two cruise missiles.

The US is working on the possibility of Ukraine using JASSM missiles

According to one of the American officials, work is currently underway on the possibility of using JASSM missiles on fighters produced by non-Western countries.

Probably, as the journalists of the publication assume, we are talking about the use of JASSM from Ukrainian MiG-29, Su-24 and Su-27 aircraft.

At the same time, old models of JASSM missiles produced by Lockheed Martin Corp have a range of up to 370 km.

The missiles, about 4 m long, are designed in such a way that they are difficult to detect on radars. They can also fly close to the ground and can be programmed to take circular routes that bypass air defense systems.

The US also has a JASSM with a range of up to 800 km.

Each JASSM has a large warhead weighing more than 450 kg, but unlike the Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles already provided to Kyiv by Britain and France, it is not designed to penetrate fortified bunkers.