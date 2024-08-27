Ukraine will provide the US with a list of military targets of the Russian Federation for long-range strikes

Ukraine plans to present to the Administration of US President Joe Biden an updated list of targets on the territory of Russia that can be attacked with the help of American long-range weapons.

What is known about the list of military targets of the Russian Federation for long-range strikes

As the publication notes, this initiative is another attempt to convince Washington to lift restrictions on the transfer of such weapons.

Previously, Ukraine had already given the US a list of possible targets in Russia, but the new list will be much more detailed.

According to three sources, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov and the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, plan to visit Washington this week and hand over the updated list to the American side.

As Politico points out, the new list should be more specific than the previous ones.

Why should the United States allow the Armed Forces to hit military facilities in the rear of the Russian Federation

As analysts note, Ukrainian strikes on military facilities deep in Russia's territory are critical to weakening its military potential on the entire front.

Lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons would allow Ukraine to attack a wider range of important facilities that support the Russian military machine.

ISW analysts estimate that Russia has at least 250 military and paramilitary facilities within range of ATACMS missiles transferred by the US to Ukraine.

However, currently American restrictions allow Ukrainian forces to use ATACMS only for strikes on 20 of these objects. The remaining 230 objects, including bases, warehouses and logistics centers, remain out of reach.

Russian forces have moved 90 percent of the aircraft bombing Ukraine from Russian airspace to airfields within range of Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles. The ISW confirmed the redeployment of Russian aircraft to airfields outside the range of long-range weapons provided by the West.