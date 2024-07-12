US develops new ERAM long-range missile for Ukraine

The US Air Force noted that Ukraine should be the first to receive the promising and relatively inexpensive Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM)

What is known about the development of the ERAM missile in the USA and its transfer to Ukraine

In the Aviation Week article, it is noted that we are talking about an aviation missile.

It is emphasized that this ammunition will enable the Ukrainian military to hit the targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at a greater distance than the currently available samples of Western weapons, including AASM bombs.

Model of the US ERAM air missile

What is known about the characteristics of the ERAM rocket

Weight: 220 kg;

Range: 400+ km;

Maximum speed: not less than 0.6M;

Combat unit: high-explosive fragmentation (probably);

Accuracy: within 10 m.

It is noted that within two years, the USA plans to produce about a thousand of these missiles.

The ERAM navigation system must work in conditions of GPS signal deterioration, which is extremely relevant to the active development of the Russian electronic warfare system.

According to analysts, the American military may be interested in Extended Range Attack Munition. The military has repeatedly clarified that it is looking for cheap aviation ammunition.

Scholz unexpectedly spoke out against the extension of Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's call for expanded permission to use Western weapons to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

No one is going to change the current requirements and guidelines — and there are good reasons for that. Our task is to provide maximum support to Ukraine, but to prevent the war from escalating into a war between Russia and NATO. And this requires wisdom, clarity and firmness, — said Scholz. Share

Meanwhile, according to the British media, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain also does not confirm the granting of permission to Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.