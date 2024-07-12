US develops new ERAM long-range missile for Ukraine

The US Air Force noted that Ukraine should be the first to receive the promising and relatively inexpensive Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM)
Points of attention
- The ERAM rocket is a high-precision munition for the Ukrainian military with characteristics: weight 220 kg, range more than 400 km, maximum speed not less than M=0.6 and accuracy within 10 m.
- The USA plans to release about a thousand ERAM missiles, which will allow the Ukrainian military to effectively hit the targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at a long distance.
- The ERAM missile is equipped with a navigation system that works in conditions of GPS signal degradation, which is important in the context of the active development of the Russian anti-missile defense system.
- The position of the Chancellor of Germany and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain regarding the use of Western weapons for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation is contradictory, despite the support of Ukraine.
- The development and delivery of the ERAM missile to Ukraine demonstrate the support of allies in the fight against the threat of Russian aggression.
What is known about the development of the ERAM missile in the USA and its transfer to Ukraine
In the Aviation Week article, it is noted that we are talking about an aviation missile.
It is emphasized that this ammunition will enable the Ukrainian military to hit the targets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation at a greater distance than the currently available samples of Western weapons, including AASM bombs.
What is known about the characteristics of the ERAM rocket
Weight: 220 kg;
Range: 400+ km;
Maximum speed: not less than 0.6M;
Combat unit: high-explosive fragmentation (probably);
Accuracy: within 10 m.
It is noted that within two years, the USA plans to produce about a thousand of these missiles.
The ERAM navigation system must work in conditions of GPS signal deterioration, which is extremely relevant to the active development of the Russian electronic warfare system.
According to analysts, the American military may be interested in Extended Range Attack Munition. The military has repeatedly clarified that it is looking for cheap aviation ammunition.
Scholz unexpectedly spoke out against the extension of Ukraine's permission to strike Russia with Western weapon
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected President Volodymyr Zelenskyi's call for expanded permission to use Western weapons to strike strategic targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.
Meanwhile, according to the British media, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain also does not confirm the granting of permission to Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles for strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-