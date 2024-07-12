Ukrainian air defence shot down 5 Russian cruise missiles and 11 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defence
On the night of July 12, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with five cruise missiles and 19 combat drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defence forces of Ukraine repelled Russian overnight attacks using fighter aircraft, missile units, fire groups and electronic warfare.
  • Ukrainian air defence shot down five cruise missiles in Khmelnytskyy, Sumy and Cherkasy regions, as well as 11 drones in other regions of Ukraine.
  • FPV drone pilots struck Russian MLRS in the Pokrovsk direction, and drone operators destroyed the Russian heavy flamethrower system “Solntsepyok" in the eastern direction of the front.

How the Ukrainian air defence system worked

According to Ukrainian Air Force commander Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, the Russian army launched air targets from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions.

The main direction of the attack is Starokostyantyniv. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and EW units were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack, the report says.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, missiles were shot down in Khmelnytskyy, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

Also, air defence shot down 11 "Shaheds" and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyy, Kherson and Sumy regions.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, noted that one "Shahed-131/136" was destroyed by air defence forces and means within his region.

AFU drone operators destroyed Russian flamethrower system "Solntsepyok"

Pilots of FPV drones of a 59th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Yakiv Handziuk attacked Russian MLRS in the Pokrovsk direction.

Drone operators of a 59th Brigade on the eastern side of the front tracked down and destroyed the Russian Solntsepyok MLRS. It was announced on its Telegram channel of Khortytsia OSTG.

In the direction of Pokrovsky, the 59th Brigade's FPV drone pilots tracked down and destroyed the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system with an accurate drone drop.

