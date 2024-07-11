Russians complained about drone attacks in four regions

The so-called "Ministry of Defence" of Russia once again announced that on the night of June 11, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked four regions of the Russian Federation with drones.

Russian air defence systems allegedly shot down 5 drones overnight

In Russia, the "Kyiv regime" was once again blamed for the drone attack.

During the past night, a number of attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation were stopped, — the message says. Share

It is noted that Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 5 drones:

2 — over the Bryansk region,

1 — over the Tambov region,

1 — over the Tula region,

1 — Moscow region.



Russian Ministry of Defence

Instead, the so-called "Mayor of Moscow" Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged fall of the drone debris. At the same time, as a result of this, according to preliminary data, there were no injuries or injuries. He noted that the drone was flying to Moscow.

A drone attack was reported in Russian Krasnodar region

On July 6, the authorities of the Krasnodar region of Russia once again complained about the "Ukrainian attack" of drones.

The so-called "Opershtab" of the Krasnodar region stated that the targets of the drones were objects in several municipalities of the region — Yeisk, Leningrad and Pavlovskoe.

In Yeysk, drones were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, however, "minor damage" to the cellular tower was recorded due to falling debris.

Tanks with fuel were on fire in the village of Pavlivska. The Russian Federation announced that they repelled the drone attack, and the cause of the fire was the fall of drone fragments at the oil depot.

Also, thanks to the work of the Air Defence Forces of the Russian Federation, a fuel tank was burning in the town of Leningrad.

Operational and special services worked on the spot to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary information from the aggressor country, there are no casualties.