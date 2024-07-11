Russians complained about drone attacks in four regions

The so-called "Ministry of Defence" of Russia once again announced that on the night of June 11, Ukrainian forces allegedly attacked four regions of the Russian Federation with drones.
Points of attention
- Russia cynically accused the "Ukrainian regime" of drone attacks.
- The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced that air defence equipment repelled an attack by drones in several regions.
- On July 6, the authorities of the Krasnodar region of Russia announced the "attack of Ukrainian drones" and the elimination of fires with the participation of operative and unique services.
Russian air defence systems allegedly shot down 5 drones overnight
In Russia, the "Kyiv regime" was once again blamed for the drone attack.
It is noted that Russian air defence forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 5 drones:
2 — over the Bryansk region,
1 — over the Tambov region,
1 — over the Tula region,
1 — Moscow region.
Instead, the so-called "Mayor of Moscow" Sergei Sobyanin announced the alleged fall of the drone debris. At the same time, as a result of this, according to preliminary data, there were no injuries or injuries. He noted that the drone was flying to Moscow.
A drone attack was reported in Russian Krasnodar region
On July 6, the authorities of the Krasnodar region of Russia once again complained about the "Ukrainian attack" of drones.
The so-called "Opershtab" of the Krasnodar region stated that the targets of the drones were objects in several municipalities of the region — Yeisk, Leningrad and Pavlovskoe.
In Yeysk, drones were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, however, "minor damage" to the cellular tower was recorded due to falling debris.
Tanks with fuel were on fire in the village of Pavlivska. The Russian Federation announced that they repelled the drone attack, and the cause of the fire was the fall of drone fragments at the oil depot.
Also, thanks to the work of the Air Defence Forces of the Russian Federation, a fuel tank was burning in the town of Leningrad.
Operational and special services worked on the spot to extinguish the fire. According to preliminary information from the aggressor country, there are no casualties.
