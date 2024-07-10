Air defence shot down 14 Russian drones overnight
Air defence shot down 14 Russian drones overnight

Mykola Oleschuk
drone
On the night of July 10, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Air defence shot down 14 out of 20 drones.

Points of attention

  • During Russia's attack on Ukraine on the night of July 10, air defence shot down 14 out of 20 attack drones and missiles.
  • Drones and missiles were launched from the territory of the occupied Crimea and Russia, directed at various regions of Ukraine.
  • Defensive measures included fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, fire teams and electronic warfare.
  • As a result of active anti-aircraft countermeasures, it was possible to shoot down 14 attack drones, leaving enemy missiles and drones unable to reach their targets.
  • Russia's attack is aimed at the port infrastructure of the Odesa region and an energy facility in the Rivne region. The shelling led to the declaration of an air alert.

Air defence's success overnight on July 10

On the night of July 10, the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile and four Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles from the occupied Crimea, as well as 20 Shahed-131/136 drone types, — it is said in the message.

As a result of combat work, 14 "Shaheds" were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Rivne regions. The occupiers launched drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region (Russia) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine and electronic warfare units were involved, Oleschuk added.

Russian missile strikes on Ukraine

After 00:00, an air raid alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine. The reason was another launch by Russia of the Shahed-type combat drones. Later, explosions thundered in Odesa.

As Oleschuk noted, missiles attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. However, due to active countermeasures, three enemy Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles and three kamikaze drones did not reach their targets.

In addition, Russia attacked an energy facility in the Rivne region with strike drones.

