Zelenskyy says Poland's air defence to help Ukraine shoot down Russia's missiles

During a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that both countries are currently working on a joint mechanism under which Polish air defence will shoot down missiles and drones of the Russian criminal army.

What is known about the negotiations with Poland regarding countermeasures against Russian missiles and drones?

We appreciate the special arrangements reflected in the security agreement. They are provided for by the provision on the development of a mechanism for shooting down Russian missiles and drones in the airspace of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said. Share

He emphasised that we are talking only about those aerial enemy targets that will be launched in the direction of Poland.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the teams of the Ministries of Defence of Ukraine, Poland, and the military will be able to work out the quick implementation of this agreement clause.

What else does Poland plan to help Ukraine with?

Zelenskyy noted that Poland will create a legion of volunteers from Ukrainians on the territory of the EU.

As stated in the signed security agreement between Ukraine and Poland, the participants will continue to cooperate on training personnel of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces on Polish territory.

According to this mechanism, citizens of Ukraine on the territory of Poland and other EU countries will be able to participate in the process of training the volunteer legion.

It will be agreed on the procedure for selection, training, equipping, and provision of weapons, equipment and ammunition, as well as on the social and financial support of such soldiers and the status of their stay on the territory of Poland.

Poland will also encourage Ukrainians to return to Ukraine to serve in the Armed Forces at Ukraine's request.

We recorded in our security agreement the training of the Ukrainian Legion on the territory of Poland. New volunteer military unit. we have the excellent experience of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade, emphasised Zelenskyy. Share

According to him, Ukraine already has a similar experience, and it is based on this that Ukrainians currently in Poland, Lithuania, and other EU countries will be able to voluntarily join the country's defence.