Ukraine's drone operators improving interception of Russian drones, experts claim

Ukrainian drone operators are improving their ability to intercept Russian long-range drones in the air. This will allow the Air Force to ease pressure on short- and medium-range air defense equipment.

As an example, a video from June 1 shows Ukrainian forces using FPV drones with a first-person view to destroy a Russian ZALA tactical reconnaissance drone and an Orlan-10 medium-range reconnaissance drone during a flight near the city of Velika Novosilka in the Donetsk region .

On June 29, the operational group of the "Kharkiv" troops released a video showing how a Ukrainian drone with a first-person view intercepts a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Lancet" flying in the air in the direction of Kharkiv.

ISW notes that both Ukrainian and Russian forces appear to be improving their ability to use UAVs to intercept enemy drones at the tactical level. Instead, the Institute for the Study of War notes that they have not seen confirmation that Russian forces are capable of using UAVs to destroy Ukrainian or long-range reconnaissance drones in the air.

At the same time, the report notes, the Russians have taken advantage of restrictions on air defence systems in recent months to more freely use reconnaissance drones in Ukraine, particularly deep in the Ukrainian rear. It allowed the Russian troops to improve their reconnaissance-fire and reconnaissance-strike complexes (RVK/RUK).

ISW does not rule out that the Air Force's powerful ability to use cheap and widely available drones to intercept more expensive Russian reconnaissance drones on a large scale would probably allow the Ukrainian military to weaken Russian strike systems.

At the same time, this would free up expensive and scarce short—and medium-range air defence interceptors for more severe and costly Russian air targets.

ISW has not yet observed Ukrainian forces using FPV drones to engage conventional enemy reconnaissance drones on a large scale.

The Russian and Ukrainian Armed Forces are currently technologically competing between offensive and defensive forces. Ukraine's ability to implement technological innovations ahead of Russian adaptations is crucial for the ability of the Armed Forces to level Russia's current advantages in material support, the Institute for the Study of War notes. Share

Drone attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation

The Ukrainian military continues to attack Russian infrastructure facilities with the help of drones of a wide range of purposes.

On the night of July 6, the Air Force attacked with drones a large ammunition warehouse in the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine. As a result of the attack, a fire and detonation of explosive objects occurred in the warehouse.

Objects in the Yeisk, Leningrad, and Pavlovsky districts were also struck. The fire at the oil depot in Leningrad was extinguished only on the second day.