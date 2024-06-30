The Russian Federation is recruiting "volunteers" to fight against Ukrainian UAVs in occupied Luhansk
The Russian Federation is recruiting "volunteers" to fight against Ukrainian UAVs in occupied Luhansk

Artem Lysohor / Luhansk OVA
Russian Federation
In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russians began to recruit "volunteers" to fight against Ukrainian drones, which significantly affect the situation not only on the front line, but also deep in the rear.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation offers "candidates" $3,000 per month and official employment.
  • The set is intended for persons with experience in air defense or anti-aircraft installations.

The occupiers of the Russian Federation offer "volunteers" $3,000 a month

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk OVA, Artem Lysogor.

It is noted that the occupiers offer candidates 261,000 rubles per month (over $3,000) and official employment.

At the same time, they are required to have experience serving in air defense or anti-aircraft installations, or the ability to handle large-caliber machine guns.

The head of the OVA notes that it is not yet clear where the occupiers will find them.

All more or less qualified specialists were mobilized a long time ago, most of them have already turned over in their coffins. In the occupied cities, mostly antisocial individuals and elderly people remained, Lysohor emphasized.

Russian soldiers admitted shooting down a missile over a beach in Crimea and killing 4 civilians

On June 23, the Armed Forces attacked Russian military facilities in occupied Crimea with the help of American ATACMS missiles.

Russian air defense forces deliberately shot down one missile over a beach where hundreds of civilians were resting. The fact of a new Russian crime is confirmed by an audio recording published on the social network by Kh.

The conversation took place in a closed chat between the Russian occupiers. The recording, published on social media, confirmed that the Armed Forces did not aim at a civilian object, and the Air Defense Forces of the Russian Federation did not care how many people died as a result of their "work".

