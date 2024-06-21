Pro-Kremlin military bloggers complain en masse in their own Telegram channels about the total superiority of the Ukrainian military in the quantity and quality of the use of UAVs over the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Russian occupiers recognise AFU's total superiority in drone numbers and the quality

The ratio of UAVs on the front is now about 1 to 6. Not in our favor. This is approximately. Maybe more, but definitely not less. And the tendency is only to increase the gap, — declares one of the Kremlin war bloggers. Share

According to him, the reason for the growing advantage of the Ukrainian military in drones over the Russian invaders is the clumsiness and slowness of the bureaucratic machine of the aggressor country.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine shows a very flexible approach, because a large number of private workshops receive funding from the state and provide appropriate results, which have already changed from quantity to quality.

In our country, a bunch of promising projects have either stalled due to bureaucracy or lack of funding. Something needs to be done about it. What's more, it's very fast. Otherwise, we will be hopelessly behind, — declares the Russian military blogger. Share

To illustrate the level of the "problem", he cites the words of an acquaintance who went to die in Vovchansk, Ukraine.

According to the occupier, 245 Defence Forces FPV drones flew to just one of his positions in one light day.

What is known about the current situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, as of 1:00 p.m., since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian military has engaged in battle with units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation 58 times.

The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk region and in the direction of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region.

In the Kharkiv region, one enemy attack was repulsed in the area of Tyhe village near Vovchansk.

Seven battles took place near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Pishchane in the direction of Kupiansk.

The Ukrainian military managed to repulse two attempts of enemy attacks.

In the Lyman area, the offensive attempts of the Russian Federation's occupation army in the Nevske district were stopped.

Enemy attacks are recorded near Sergiivka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy is concentrating offensive efforts near Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar.

Here, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to dislodge the Armed Forces from their current positions seven times.

Six skirmishes continue near Klishchiivka, Nove, Toretsk, and Ivanivske.

Since the beginning of the day, 19 enemy attacks have been recorded in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Alexandropol, Sokol, Vozdvizhenka, Kalynove, and Novoselivka Persha, in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian military repelled 11 attacks by Russian invaders. Another eight enemy offensive attempts are ongoing.

The fiercest battles are taking place near Novooleksandrivka.

In the direction of Kurakhove, the Ukrainian military repelled eight enemy attack attempts.

Three skirmishes are still ongoing near Krasnohorivka and Paroskovivka.