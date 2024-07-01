Watch: Russians complain about drone attack in Kursk region

In the Kursk region (Russian Federation) on the night of July 1, explosions rang out, and the work of air defence forces and means continued in several areas due to an alleged drone attack.

Russians complain about drone attack in Kursk region

According to the governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov, 7 aircraft-type drones were eliminated in the region.

Thus, the governor's message indicates that the drones were shot down in the region's Fateh, Konyshiv, Kurchatov and Kursk districts.

The Russian side traditionally blames Ukraine for the air attack.

The official does not write anything about the possible consequences of the drone "raid" in the region.

At the same time, earlier in the Kursk Telegram channels, footage was published that allegedly recorded the flights of drones, and loud explosions were reported. It is also noteworthy that the network said that more than 20 drones were spotted in the region.

The Russian media also reported that the drones flew over Kursk and seemed to be heading further, presumably to Lipetsk or Voronezh or to other targets.

Russia announced a drone attack on the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant

According to propaganda media, drones staged a massive attack on the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant in Russia.

The so-called "attack" on the plant began at two o'clock in the morning and lasted more than an hour. In total, during this time, 7 drones fell and exploded on the territory of the plant, the propaganda media reported.

According to preliminary data, one of the downed drones damaged the oxygen separation unit.

Four more drones tried to attack the oxygen station building. One of the drones also damaged a garage. The garage caught fire, but the flames were quickly extinguished. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

Also, a fragment of a downed drone damaged the roof of a house and a shed at 17 Ilyich Str. No one was injured.

Ihor Artamonov, the governor of the Lipetsk region, also complained about the "difficult and restless night".