According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyril Budanov, the aggressor country Russia will not feel the consequences of the unleashed war against Ukraine, while the hostilities are mainly taking place on Ukrainian territory.
Budanov advocated transferring the war to the territory of Russia
In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the head of the GUR emphasized that Ukraine, unlike Russia, does not and cannot use "meat assault" tactics.
That, according to Budanov, is why it is necessary to implement technical innovations on the battlefield.
At the same time, Budanov considers the latest technologies to be a key tool for striking deep into Russia itself.
The head of Ukrainian intelligence admitted that at the current stage these long-range strikes are not yet critical for Russia.
But they have already led to the fact that the average resident of the European part of the Russian Federation "exactly knows and feels that the war is going on, and he himself experiences some explosions."
Will Russia use nuclear weapons in case of loss of Crimea
The head of the GUR is convinced that the Kremlin will not resort to using nuclear weapons in the event of the loss of occupied Crimea.
He added that Putin's red lines regarding Crimea were crossed many times, "when Ukraine fired British missiles at the bases there, and nothing happened."
According to him, he does not see the point in peace negotiations, because "we have no other way out than to return the occupied, otherwise the state of war will last forever."
