DIU chief says Putin not to use nuclear weapons if he loses control of Crimea

The chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, believes that occupied Crimea can be cut off from the supply of weapons from Russia, and the occupiers, in this case, will not use tactical nuclear weapons.

Will Russia use nuclear weapons if it loses control over Crimea?

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the occupied Crimea could be cut off from Russia's supply of weapons and that "everything should be done to implement this."

At the same time, Budanov scoffed at the idea that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons if control over Crimea was threatened.

First, I know what's really going on there. Secondly, I know the real characteristics of Russian nuclear weapons. What benefit can they bring? We do not have large concentrations of troops for which such nuclear weapons would be appropriate. And it is possible to punch holes in our defense lines with conventional means of warfare. In addition, the use of nuclear weapons would lead to great political risks for Putin. Kyrylo Budanov DIU chief

Budanov asked whether the ATACMS will destroy the Crimean bridge

According to Budanov, if the Russians on the Crimean peninsula are cut off from replenishing supplies, this will make it possible to force them to submit. The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, that this will be the key to forcing Putin to defend himself.

I absolutely agree with General Hodges. So we need to do everything to implement it, Budanov said.

He believes that the long-range ATACMS missiles that the US transferred to Ukraine could eventually destroy the Crimean bridge. Those who say ATACMS isn't powerful enough to do the job are wrong, he said.