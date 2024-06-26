DIU chief says Putin not to use nuclear weapons if he loses control of Crimea
Lt Gen Budanov
Source:  online.ua

The chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Kyrylo Budanov, believes that occupied Crimea can be cut off from the supply of weapons from Russia, and the occupiers, in this case, will not use tactical nuclear weapons.

Points of attention

 

  • According to Kyrylo Budanov, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in the event of loss of control over Crimea is an unlikely scenario due to the lack of a significant concentration of troops in the region.
  • In addition, the use of nuclear weapons could cause significant political risks for Putin, particularly in the international community.
  • According to Budanov, ATACMS long-range missiles transferred by the USA to Ukraine can be an effective tool for subduing the Russians on the Crimean Peninsula.
  • The number of ATACMS missiles can be critical in destroying strategic objects, such as the Crimean Bridge.

Will Russia use nuclear weapons if it loses control over Crimea?

In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, the DIU chief, Kyrylo Budanov, noted that the occupied Crimea could be cut off from Russia's supply of weapons and that "everything should be done to implement this."

At the same time, Budanov scoffed at the idea that Moscow would use tactical nuclear weapons if control over Crimea was threatened.

First, I know what's really going on there. Secondly, I know the real characteristics of Russian nuclear weapons. What benefit can they bring? We do not have large concentrations of troops for which such nuclear weapons would be appropriate. And it is possible to punch holes in our defense lines with conventional means of warfare. In addition, the use of nuclear weapons would lead to great political risks for Putin.

Budanov asked whether the ATACMS will destroy the Crimean bridge

According to Budanov, if the Russians on the Crimean peninsula are cut off from replenishing supplies, this will make it possible to force them to submit. The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, that this will be the key to forcing Putin to defend himself.

I absolutely agree with General Hodges. So we need to do everything to implement it, Budanov said.

He believes that the long-range ATACMS missiles that the US transferred to Ukraine could eventually destroy the Crimean bridge. Those who say ATACMS isn't powerful enough to do the job are wrong, he said.

They should read technical manuals. The only question is their number, but, in principle, these missiles will allow us to carry out such a mission, Budanov stressed.

