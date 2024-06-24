According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyril Budanov, the situation at the front will remain difficult for at least another month.
Points of attention
- Kyril Budanov predicts that the situation at the front will remain difficult for at least another month, emphasizing the importance of hindering Russian successes.
- The utilization of ATACMS missiles is anticipated to play a crucial role in destroying the Crimean bridge and forcing the Russian invaders to surrender, according to Budanov.
- Depriving the occupation army of the Russian Federation of arms supplies in Crimea may serve as a key defensive strategy for Ukraine, as outlined by the head of the GUR.
- The forecasts point towards continuous attempts by the occupation army of Russia to break through Ukraine's defense before the NATO summit, highlighting the need for significant support from the US and partners.
- Budanov emphasizes the significance of implementing strategic actions to defend Ukraine, stating that the use of ATACMS missiles will contribute significantly to achieving military objectives.
Budanov rejects the catastrophic situation in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine
According to the journalists of The Philadelphia Inquirer, it is expected that the occupation army of the Russian Federation will continue its attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eve of the 75th anniversary NATO summit, and also until the Ukrainian military receives a significant batch of artillery ammunition and other weapons from the United States and partners.
Budanov about ATACMS missiles and the destruction of the Crimean bridge
The head of the GUR noted that Russia occupied the Ukrainian Crimea with the aim of turning it into a military base.
According to Budanov, if the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of Crimea is deprived of the supply of weapons and ammunition, this will force the Russian invaders to capitulate.
The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, that this will be the key to forcing Putin to defend himself.
The head of Ukrainian military intelligence expressed his belief that long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the US will ultimately help Ukraine destroy the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia.
Those who say ATACMS isn't powerful enough to do the job are wrong, he said.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-