According to the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyril Budanov, the situation at the front will remain difficult for at least another month.

Budanov rejects the catastrophic situation in the war launched by Russia against Ukraine

The good news is that there will be no Armageddon. The bad news is that the situation is quite complicated. It will remain like this for at least a month, and it will not become easier, - emphasized the head of the GUR.

According to the journalists of The Philadelphia Inquirer, it is expected that the occupation army of the Russian Federation will continue its attempts to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the eve of the 75th anniversary NATO summit, and also until the Ukrainian military receives a significant batch of artillery ammunition and other weapons from the United States and partners.

We will do everything possible to hinder them and minimize Russian successes, Budanov assured.

Budanov about ATACMS missiles and the destruction of the Crimean bridge

The head of the GUR noted that Russia occupied the Ukrainian Crimea with the aim of turning it into a military base.

According to Budanov, if the occupation army of the Russian Federation on the territory of Crimea is deprived of the supply of weapons and ammunition, this will force the Russian invaders to capitulate.

The head of the GUR agreed with the opinion of the former commander of the US Army in Europe, Ben Hodges, that this will be the key to forcing Putin to defend himself.

I absolutely agree with General Hodges. So we need to do everything to implement it, Budanov emphasized.

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence expressed his belief that long-range ATACMS missiles provided by the US will ultimately help Ukraine destroy the Crimean bridge illegally built by Russia.

Those who say ATACMS isn't powerful enough to do the job are wrong, he said.