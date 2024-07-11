Denmark joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed an agreement according to which the country joins the drone coalition for Ukraine.

The agreement provides that the participating countries can jointly finance a common pool to purchase small combat drones for Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine remains very serious. Undoubtedly, Ukrainians need constant and massive support from allies. Denmark has promised to support Ukraine's defence struggle for ten years. With this agreement, we send a strong signal that we keep our word, Troels Lund Poulsen Minister of Defense of Denmark

According to Troels Lund Poulsen, drones are crucial to the defence struggle of Ukrainians, which is why international cooperation in the drone coalition is so important.

It should be noted that the coalition of drones is led by Latvia, Great Britain and Ukraine.

The coalition aims to deliver 1 million small combat drones to Ukraine.

Ukraine received a package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there

On July 11, Ukraine received a new military aid from Lithuania.

The new aid package includes:

clamshells

cartridges 5.56x45 mm

drones

It should be noted that this year, Lithuania transferred to our country M113 armoured personnel carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armoured personnel carriers, drone defence systems and other weapons.

Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support in the amount of one billion euros.

The message says that about 115 million euros have already been provided this year, and we hope that this dynamic will continue.