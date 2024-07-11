Denmark joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed an agreement according to which the country joins the drone coalition for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Denmark has joined the drone coalition for Ukraine to supply 1 million small attack drones.
- The agreement provides for the possibility of joint financing by the participating countries to purchase drones for Ukraine.
- Denmark has promised to support the Ukrainian defence struggle for the next 10 years.
- The Danish Minister of Defence believes that drones play a decisive role in the defense struggle and emphasises the importance of international cooperation in this field.
- Ukraine received military aid from Lithuania, including ammunition, drones and other weapons, supported by Lithuania's long-term financial support of one billion euros.
The coalition plans to deliver 1 million small combat drones to Ukraine
The agreement provides that the participating countries can jointly finance a common pool to purchase small combat drones for Ukraine.
According to Troels Lund Poulsen, drones are crucial to the defence struggle of Ukrainians, which is why international cooperation in the drone coalition is so important.
It should be noted that the coalition of drones is led by Latvia, Great Britain and Ukraine.
The coalition aims to deliver 1 million small combat drones to Ukraine.
Ukraine received a package of military aid from Lithuania. What went in there
On July 11, Ukraine received a new military aid from Lithuania.
The new aid package includes:
clamshells
cartridges 5.56x45 mm
drones
It should be noted that this year, Lithuania transferred to our country M113 armoured personnel carriers, winter equipment, 155-mm ammunition, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, M577 armoured personnel carriers, drone defence systems and other weapons.
Vilnius provides Kyiv with long-term support in the amount of one billion euros.
The message says that about 115 million euros have already been provided this year, and we hope that this dynamic will continue.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-