Ukraine to receive 2,5k drones for €4 million from Latvia

The Ministry of Defence of Latvia will hand over another batch of drones to Ukraine - more than 2,500 drones at a total cost of €4 million.

Ukraine will receive 2,500 drones from Latvia in July

The next batch of combat drones of various types and purposes — more than 2,500 units produced by 7 Latvian companies — will be delivered gradually throughout July.

The drone coalition is starting to work... Together with other initiative members, we are constantly working to supply Ukraine with combat drones for various purposes to the Ukrainian army's current needs and testing needs. At the same time, significant funds are invested in further development and application. Andris Spruds Minister of Defense of Latvia

The Ministry of Defence of Latvia's website reported that in 2024, it had allocated €20 million for activities within the framework of the "drone coalition," of which more than €10 million is for purchasing drones from the Latvian defence industry.

The press service reported that in April and May, Latvia transferred to Ukraine 135 combat drones for various purposes and electronic warfare equipment, worth about €1 million euros.

This year, the priority area of supply will be FPV drones.

The planned purchases were divided into several batches to allow manufacturers to gradually expand their production capacity, adapt and improve samples.

The Ministry of Defense of Latvia notes that currently, there are 14 countries in the "drone coalition."

In addition to Latvia, which plays a leading role, the "drone coalition" also includes neighbours such as Estonia and Lithuania, Poland, Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, and Australia.

These countries have collected more than half a billion euros for the supply of drones to Ukraine and are working on creating a joint fund that will allow for faster and more efficient financing of drone production.

Germany handed over the third Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

In recent months, the Ukrainian anti-aircraft system crew has completed appropriate training in Germany.

The third Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from Germany arrived in Ukraine. This was announced by the German ambassador to Ukraine, Martin Jaeger, on the X social network on Friday, July 5.

The third Patriot air defense system from Germany has already arrived in Ukraine. It will strengthen the protection of the country's population and infrastructure against aircraft, drones and missiles, the diplomat wrote. Share

The diplomat also added that the system's Ukrainian crew had successfully undergone appropriate training in Germany in recent months.