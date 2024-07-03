Latvia plans to launch a new factory for the production of artillery ammunition against the background of Russia's war against Ukraine. The company plans to open in 2026.

Latvia will build a plant for the production of artillery shells

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds noted that the plant will produce 50,000 modular powder charges for artillery ammunition annually. Negotiations with the local authorities are still ongoing.

They want to build the plant on the territory belonging to the Ministry of Defence. There is the necessary infrastructure.

The construction of the plant will cost about 12 million euros, of which 1 million euros will be co-financed by the European Union.

The purchase of raw materials for the production of artillery ammunition requires about 15 million euros per year. They plan to buy the raw materials in Italy.

Artillery shells will also be supplied to the Latvian army. Share

Latvia allocates money for Ukraine

According to Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds, local Latvian companies will be involved in the production of drones.

Seeing the importance of drones in warfare and guided by Ukraine's experience, we can announce the launch of the Drone Capability Initiative this year. We can metaphorically talk about the creation of an army of drones.

Latvia will supply Ukraine with drones and more actively implement these technologies in its army.

The allocated 20 million euros will be directed to the creation of infrastructure and the purchase of drones, including from Latvian companies for at least €10 million.

So far, the drones have been tested by seven companies, with whom negotiations are underway on the purchase of drones already in June. Share

Which city in Latvia is the most vulnerable for Russia's occupation?

"Latvian" — a fighter of the 3rd Assault Brigade, a volunteer from Latvia, and an ex-Kraken fighter —said in an interview with Online.UA that a large number of Russians in Latvia are waiting for the invasion of the Russian Federation's occupying army.

"Latvian" believes that Daugavpils is home to many agents of the Russian special services, particularly the FSB.

According to him, the city is so pro-Russian that the criminal army of the Russian Federation could capture it in a matter of hours, similar to how the aggressor country annexed Crimea in 2014.